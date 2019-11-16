Now it's Washington's turn to take positive steps

The meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House was a historically crucial diplomatic gathering for both sides. From the facts on Syria to the U.S.' miscalculated involvement in the region, from the participation of U.S. senators per the invitation of President Trump to Turkey's intense on-the-ground struggle against all sorts of terror groups, many headlines occupied the meeting's agenda. This significant meeting in Washington took place at a time that Turkey and the U.S. disagree on many critical topics.



In addition, the meeting also provided a great opportunity to mend the frozen ties between the allies, as President Trump's infamous letter to Turkey and a second similar letter rumored in diplomatic circles posed a great danger to bilateral relations due to undiplomatic and controversial content.



President Erdoğan is now scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the NATO gathering in London in December. Already, all eyes are on the upcoming summits as the Erdoğan-Trump meeting marked a critical moment for the two allies.



Through expert maneuvering, President Erdoğan brought global and regional issues to the forefront. Now, the ball is in the U.S.' court. Washington will either take steps to repair the fragile ties and cracks in the relations or deeply regret it in the future. Indeed, the information Erdoğan conveyed in a decisive tone and his detailed and definite answers to the questions posed by both senators and American journalists unraveled the ongoing disinformation campaign being conducted by globalist circles.



In the immediate aftermath of these developments, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's blocking of the resolution calling for the Armenian incidents of 1915 to be recognized by the Senate as genocide confirms that the clear messages conveyed by President Erdoğan were welcomed by the senators in the meeting at the White House. Graham's step, as I have stated above, indicates that the U.S. prefers to take initiatives to fix cracks. President Erdoğan's body language at the summit clearly revealed that Turkey will not compromise and that it is actually Washington that should take steps to restore relations. Therefore, the acceleration of trade volume talks amounting to $100 billion would be a move in the right direction.



Confronting global injustice



Global injustice remains one of the crucial topics on the agenda, with international organizations publishing their reports for 2020 one after the other. On a global scale, there is growing imbalance and injustice in the distribution and use of wealth, nutritional facilities and water and unequal access to natural resources. Limited access to health care and insensitivity regarding the negative effects of climate change on the world's ecological balance can be added to the list as well.



In this sense, Turkey has proven its commitment to making the world a better place by confronting global injustice, creating a new record by planting 11 million saplings in one day, offering shelter to those flee atrocities and inhumane conditions in the region, offering state-of-the-art health care to patients from all over the world and standing out as one of the world's leading donor countries. Moreover, Ankara demonstrates its determination by eliminating the systematic attacks of global structures and some capital cities under their control that are not happy with us inspiring many developing countries in Eurasia and on global scale.



In the midst of a world plagued by injustice and inequality, 2020 will be the year focused on trade and currency wars, cartels, monopolies, Brexit, the future of the European Union, the future of NATO, cybersecurity attacks, the discontent of consumers on a global scale, the problem of profitability in the real economy and the endless ambition of the banking systems worldwide. Turkey is committed to continued progress regarding price and financial stability through positive growth despite the daunting global and regional challenges.