Turkey's mega projects challenge the global established order

The years between 1947 and 1991 marked a period in which the world was divided into Eastern and Western blocks, with each axis squaring every decision according to its own interests and in which billions of dollars were poured into defense and the space race – this, in lieu of humanitarian development. However, as always, it was always humanity's hope simply to inhabit a world whose economic-political order was based on inclusiveness, justice and prosperity in order to make life on Earth that much more livable for all, without exception. This is why, when the Cold War finally ended, citizens across the world looked to the phenomenon of globalization as an opportunity to realize this hope.



However, the global order that was established through globalization emerged as one centered upon the precepts of neoliberalism and neo-imperialism. Instead of an economic-political order that prioritized inclusiveness, justice and prosperity, it has imposed a globalist understanding that favored solely its own interests. The world's citizens have rejected this imposition. I would like to emphasize again; humankind has rejected the globalist understanding that the established order has tried to impose. After all, had it not, the yearning for a transformative shift toward inclusivity and the freedom for all citizens to travel, work and achieve prosperity would have vanished.



Has the global established order stayed idle? Of course not. From Egypt to the Philippines, Venezuela, Libya, Turkey and Brazil – not to mention the Gulf States, Africa and even Europe, new local interlocutors in politics, media, and the business world even in some European countries to defend their own globalist interests. They continue to deploy new actors on the field. And one day, you'll realize that it was wrong to wrestle with the global established order using local interlocutors, as they will simply say or write whatever necessary to cozy up to their U.S. and EU counterparts under the veil of "liberal democracy."



Turkey, on the other hand, is breaking up the game brokered by the global established order thanks to the various mega projects implemented one after another under President Erdoğan's leadership and its 'Patriotic Democracy' based on the will of the people and according to the precepts of national sovereignty. We are building a new understanding based on regional welfare and inclusive development in the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Iraq, the Caucasus, the Caspian Sea and the Balkans, against the interest of the global established order, inspiring countries to see Turkey as a role model.



Istanbul's Marmaray metro project and Eurasian tunnel, the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Osmangazi and 18. March Çanakkale bridges, the new Istanbul Airport, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Turkish Stream pipeline projects. All have shown Turkey's ability to disrupt the global game. The Istanbul Canal is just another project that will add to this. Never forget that those who try to make these megaprojects 'toys for the local politics' are carrying water to someone's mill.



US society's test for the future



If the established order had been able to predict the extent to which President Trump would become the one to trigger the socio-political environment that would seriously threaten the global order, which they had been dictating from Washington for the last 40 years, they would certainly wish the results of the Nov. 9, 2017 presidential election had been different. Trump is determined to turn the decision by U.S. Congress' Democrat-heavy House of Representatives toward impeachment into a boomerang effect by demonstrating such a move to the U.S. public that "They're not actually against me, but against you," as evidence of what levels the globalist order will sink to. Therefore, if the U.S. public becomes suitably aware that the move toward impeachment is a purely speculative decision, Trump can simply resume the baton in the next presidential election, set for Nov. 3, 2020.



Therefore, similarly to why the globalist wing is infuriated with Turkey's moves in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Gulf and Africa that throw a wrench in the works of their long-planned 'global game' and so they pursue moves in the U.S. Congress which might seriously hurt Turkey-U.S. relations. It is as though Turkey's clear and firm stance and President Trump's struggle are joined destinies, so to speak. President Trump has already publically announced to the U.N. General Assembly that the U.S. was in the midst of a struggle, almost a war, with globalism.



For this reason, a serious test awaits U.S. society, its voters, for the "patriots" to successfully win the struggle where the 'globalists' are doomed to lose for a pragmatic president like Trump, a man who is determined to distance the U.S. from strategies, policies and operations that have led to the loss of U.S.' in the international public eye over the past 40 years. It is noteworthy that China's President Xi has stated that, even though Trump has put a strain on China, he would prefer to continue trade negotiations with a pragmatic Trump, over a Democrats.



The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), mandated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD), has released a rather tone-deaf report on Turkey that serves to remind one of the hostile attitude the global established order holds over us, along with their unfortunate support for 'the traitors among us" in pursuit of traps that leave Turkey with little space to maneuver in its own region. The FATF's report gives the impression of an operation based on manipulating perceptions, by purposely ignoring Turkey's struggle against terrorism, international and national criminal organizations and their money-laundering operations. Many emerging economies can only fight against this global established order, which has penetrated the highest echelons of the international institutions and leading capitals, only by remaining vigilant.