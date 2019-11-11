Whose Syria is it anyway?

Turkey will not leave Syria until other countries pull out, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said. Those other countries, which came from thousands of miles away, have already created military bases there. Nobody remembers the specifics of the U.N. resolution that "authorized" the international community to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria's borders anymore. The Daesh terrorists have gone from Syria, according to the U.S. president, but his military remains there. Shamelessly, President Donald Trump's commanders say that Daesh might come back.



A few thousand PKK terrorists jumped over the border fences between Turkey and Syria, created a political party and an armed wing and were immediately recruited by Brett McGurk, who was then the special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.



When President Trump decided to pull U.S. forces out of Syria in April 2018 before he was persuaded not to, McGurk resigned in protest and since then has been spilling the beans about the real intent of U.S. forces in partnering with PKK terrorists.



Trump yet again decided to pull back U.S. forces from Syria last month, and McGurk jumped to the occasion saying that Trump was not only forsaking Syria's ethnic Kurds, (read as, the PKK extensions in Syria) but also betraying Israel's security because Kurds (again, the PKK and Democratic Union Party (PYD) terrorists) were on the frontline defense of Israel against Iran. Following suit, Israel fearlessly announced the next day that they are funneling large sums of money to the PKK and the PYD.



Obviously, things are happening in the open now. President Trump clearly declared that PKK terrorists are worse than Daesh terrorists; Sen. Lindsey Graham, Trump's best political ally clearly declared the PYD, the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as simply disguises the PKK uses in Syria. But now they confess that the U.S. and the YPG/SDF are in Syria to defend Israel against Iran.



When Turkey moved into Syria to push back those terrorists further south from the Turkish border last month, the whole world thought that U.S. troops were moving down south and east. Turkey secured a 75-mile by 20-mile zone between Syria's Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn towns; the U.S. promised to clear all SDF forces in the remaining border corridor. However, since then, U.S. troop reinforcements have been pouring into northeastern Syria along with more new U.S. air bases. Moreover, the U.S. forces are fortifying their bases in Syria's oil and gas fields and triumphantly reporting that all the revenue from those fields has been going to the PYD and the YPG.



Russia's intention in Syria is another story. Their presence in Syria is backed by the invitation of Syria. The two countries have had a mutual defense agreement since 1991 which actually goes back to 1971 when President Hafez Assad allowed the Soviet Union to open a naval military base in Tartus. Russia continues to use the base to this day. Hafez's son, Bashar Assad, added air bases in Palmyra and Latakia.



When Turkey pushed the PYD/YPG (and U.S.) forces from northern Syria, Russia filled the void: Russia's top military commander put the U.S. ally Ferhat Abdi Şahin (a.k.a. Mazloum Kobani and Şahin Cilo, the PKK terrorist on Turkey's most wanted list) on a conference call and discussed the terms and conditions of the new era. It was all over PKK media that the PKK/PYD/YPG is now ready to cut a deal with Russia. The U.S. military acted quickly to renew the service contract of the YPG, offering them new areas in the east and some additional oil fields.



Meanwhile, U.S., EU and Russian media, as well as EU leaders, are counting the days until Turkey will be out of Syria. If you think that farce is only a literary genre using elements of deliberate absurdity to make people laugh, think again. Are you familiar with "Waiting for Godot" by Samuel Beckett? Is this not taking place in front of your naked eyes in Syria?