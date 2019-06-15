Turkey's major political topics in the post-election period

The state of the Republic of Turkey is built on imperial heritage. Throughout history, Turks have established numerous states and empires that lasted for hundreds of years. In our present age, when the balance of power in international politics is disrupted and global politics are highly unstable, Turkey has succeeded in emerging as a stable country under the leadership of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which has been in political power for the last 17 years. With Turkey's political stability shining as a model for the rest of the world, the Western colonial empire seems nervous about accepting a stable country that falls outside its own sphere.

For this reason, Turkey's stability has always been under attack from inside and outside our country. It is well-known that terrorist organizations have secretly been supported by global powers to weaken independent national states. In this respect, Turkey has been waging war not only against traditional terrorist organizations but also against new and very sophisticated ones; hence, Turkey's trial with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

In the last six years, Turkey conducted not only a series of general and local elections but also suffered a number of coup attempts. The election-weary country is now heading toward the redo mayoral election in Istanbul. It is my conviction that after the Istanbul election is over, Turkey's political agenda will move forward. The government is expected to rapidly deal with issues that have piled up on Turkey's plate for international politics.

Following its main mission, the AK Party has concentrated on the issues of justice and development. To accomplish the missions that it undertakes in these two vital fields, the AK Party has always relied on the growth of economy. In fact, economical dynamics heavily influence politics as well. Electors shorten or prolong the lifetime of political parties also by considering economical dynamics.

In this respect, the AK Party must face the economic stagnation that currently reigns in global economy. When the AK Party came to power in 2002, it took over a national economy that almost went bankrupt and succeeded to make it the 17th largest economy in the world. Today, the AK Party has the will and capacity to surpass the ongoing economic stagnation.

One of the urgent issues that the AK Party government now faces is the ongoing controversy in the defense industry over Turkey's S-400 missile deal with Russia and the F-35 warplane program of NATO. Turkey's plan to purchase this advanced Russian air defense system has been discussed in international politics in terms of Turkey's membership in NATO. In this respect, the United States administration has attempted to force Turkey to side with NATO by demanding Ankara to cancel its deal with Russia.

First and foremost, Turkey is a regional power. Throughout its long imperial and republican history, Turkey has succeeded in surpassing similar political deadlocks in international politics. In resolving the ongoing controversy, Turkey will prioritize its own national interests rather than those of the U.S. or Russia.

Another controversy in international politics Turkey is directly involved in is the natural gas resources in the Mediterranean. Despite the ongoing tension, Turkey appears to be the key player in the political deadlock for this matter. A reasonable agreement with Turkey will certainly relieve the political tension in the whole Mediterranean. I believe that if a resolution can be achieved for this issue, Turkey's hand will be stronger in other regional and international issues, as well. It is a well-known fact that crises in international relations provide the best opportunities for the players that are involved in those crises.

Regarding the Syrian civil war, Turkey appears to be the only country that takes the lives and future of the Syrian people into account. Hosting millions of Syrian refugees, Turkey has already begun to construct post-war Syria. The resolution of the Syrian crisis will certainly relieve Turkey in the fields of both politics and economics.

Finally, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's emphasis on "Turkey's Alliance," which calls for unity and solidarity among all segments of the country, will certainly strengthen Turkey's capacity to resolve all the aforementioned issues in international politics.