US on a collision course with the world

The United States has started its campaign to seek revenge for the United Nations General Assembly resolution that criticized Washington for its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy to this ancient city.

The U.S. was left isolated with Israel and humiliated during a recent general assembly voting with only Guatemala, Honduras, Togo and four island states whose populations do not add up to 200,000 supporting it, while 128 nations voted against it.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley threatened the world by cutting U.S. funds to the world organization as well as denying assistance to allies and friends. She said the U.S. is a major contributor to the U.N. budget.

The U.S. has announced it will cut $250 million for the funds it provides to the U.N. for the next budget year. She said last week: "When a nation is singled out for an attack in this organization [the U.N.] that nation is disrespected. What's more, that nation is asked to pay for the privilege of being disrespected. In the case of the U.S., we are asked to pay more than anyone else for that dubious privilege."It seems Haley does not understand the essence of democracy and the fundamentals of international order. You cannot take arbitrary decisions without consulting your friends and allies that will affect the Middle East as a whole in particular and the international order in general. You cannot take unjust and illegal decisions as you already have approved numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions that reject Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

You pay all that money and thus have the right to veto Security Council resolutions and help states like Israel break the law and get away with illegal acts like building settlements on Palestinian land.

The veto power is like a bullet proof vest for the U.S. and it uses it effectively to help Israel ruin peace prospects in the Middle East. The U.S. in fact is buying immunity for Israel and states like it by paying the U.N. such lip service. It is also buying its right to bully the world. This is what Haley and people like her in the Washington administration have reduced the U.S. to in the eyes of the world.

When there is injustice of such magnitude it is only normal that the world comes together and rallies against you. You cannot bully the world and turn something that is wrong into something that is right.

Forcing tiny Guatemala to open an embassy in Jerusalem is yet another empty gesture. It is clear the U.S. will not be able to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the foreseeable future and thus is using Guatemala to do the job as a gesture.

Instead of challenging the world on an unjust cause, the U.S. should take a step back and ask, "Where did we go wrong?" and "how are we letting world leadership slip away from our hands?" and thus try to regain the lost ground before it is too late. Washington's insistence on an error is only making matters worse.

The Islamic countries led by Turkey are not enemies of the U.S. and the American people, but when there is gross injustice being committed, they simply cannot stand aside and remain silent. There are many states in the Islamic community that are good friends of the U.S. and which have voted against the U.S. decision on Jerusalem. Why did they vote to condemn the U.S. move? Why did many of the cherished allies of the U.S. in Europe vote for the resolution and thus anger Trump and Haley? Do they have an answer to such questions?