PKK shows its true face in Afrin

The PKK is a secessionist, terrorist organization that has the blood of about 50,000 people on its hands in this country. It has killed innocent civilians, including women and children, in the name of terrorizing the people of this country irrespective of whether they are Turkish, Kurdish or Arabs.

Yet the U.S. generals who wanted to turn it into a fighting force in Syria sugarcoated the PKK, first under the guise of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its People's Protection Units (YPG) militia. When that did not stick, they named it anew as the Syrian Democratic Forces and thus used the PKK to fight Daesh terrorists.

The U.S. generals, with the help of the U.S. media, tried to create a wolf in sheep's clothing and were partially successful.

They had photos of female PKK militants without headscarves mingling with male militants creating the image that the PKK's women are just like female U.S. soldiers and not like other Middle Easterners.

Of course, what the U.S. generals failed to notice was that most of the female militants were under aged and some were being used as sex slaves.

All that was reduced to ashes as the PKK women caught in Afrin by Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) all wore headscarves.

Contrary to what some U.S. officials suggested, Turkish forces and the FSA did not harm a single civilian while the PKK used them as human shields in the Afrin area.

The PKK's cruelty is notorious, even if the U.S. generals have failed to see this. The YPG tied the hands of four elderly Syrians in a village in Afrin, booby trapped them and wanted to use them as bait to kill Turkish soldiers. The soldiers noticed the booby traps and the explosives, defused the bombs and foiled the plot. This is how low the PKK is.

The YPG is forcing people to stay in their villages as Turkish troops and the FSA capture them and uses them as human shields. Many people have tried to leave the city of Afrin but the YPG has forced them to stay.

The U.S. has been misled in thinking that the YPG could be a viable and reliable fighting force against Daesh terrorists and the Iranian presence in Syria. They felt that by giving the YPG massive arms support and equipment they could convince the YPG to fight Iranian militias. Yet as soon as Turkey launched the Afrin operation, half of the YPG militants in the east of Syria left their positions and moved to Afrin. Now the U.S. is learning the hard way that the YPG is unreliable and will not serve their interests, especially to fight the Iranians.

The U.S. stills thinks that they can hold on in Syria by relying on the PKK's affiliate YPG. Yet every passing day proves them wrong.

The sooner they realize they are making a gross mistake the better. Turkey is the only way out for the U.S. in Syria.