Now is the time to stand up for Jerusalem

The leaders of the Muslim world will assemble in Istanbul today to take action after the United States inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem and Israelis butchered at least 62 unarmed Palestinians and wounded 2,000 others in Gaza.

Turkey has led a campaign to bring together Muslim leaders in Istanbul as the term president of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Now they have an opportunity to display to the world their strong opposition to the U.S. move and their deep disgust in the killing of unarmed Palestinian protestors by Israeli soldiers.

Turkey has taken an active role to oppose this matter, thus drawing the wrath of the Zionists of the world. Ankara has called back its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations and has sent the Israeli ambassador back home to consult his own people in Israel.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has once again emerged as the leading statesman to rally for the defense of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people. In line with Turkey's foreign policy principle of "defending the oppressed of the world" Ankara is now raising hell in defense of the Palestinian people. The president is not only rallying support among the Muslims but also among European leaders including the Pope.

It is sad that Israel has managed to inflict cracks among the Arabs regarding the Palestinian issue. The fact that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and countries like Bahrain have turned their backs on the Palestinians has been an eye opener. Yet even these countries have fallen into line when the issue is Jerusalem, the third holiest city in Islam, because they are fully aware that the Arab nation will never forgive them if they become the part of a sellout on Jerusalem.

U.S. President Donald Trump has created more discord in the Middle East by moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. He has further complicated the existing mess in the Middle East and has deepened enmities and mistrust.

The task for Muslim countries is first to forge a united front and stand tall against the U.S. and Israel. Then we have to take practical decisions to counter the U.S.'s move and make sure that the world sees the carnage that the Americans have created. After that we need to attend to the plight of the 2,000 Palestinians who were wounded by the Israelis in Gaza.

Israeli authorities are not allowing the transfer of these people to other countries for urgent medical care. Israel has to be pushed to allow the wounded to be transferred to Turkey or any other country where they can receive decent medical attention.

It is sad that we are getting news that the Egyptians are also reluctant to intervene.

The Muslim world should effectively address this issue and, unlike the Arab League, show to all friends and foes that we will not abandon the Palestinian people and Jerusalem.

The Turkish people will also hold a massive rally in the Yenikapı district of Istanbul, with millions of people expected to join, and show to the world their solidarity with the Palestinian people and their anger regarding the U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem.