Saying enough is enough to a hegemon

Turkey, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has become the voice of the oppressed by following an anti-imperialist line in the international community with the motto "the world is bigger than five." Erdoğan has been using this slogan since 2011, referring to the injustice at the United Nations. Some internal and external actors dislike or underestimate this motto, but it finally got expected support last week at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul. It is surely beyond doubt that it was due to the significance of Jerusalem, since everyone wanted to say enough is enough against injustice. In the extraordinary summit, east Jerusalem was recognized as the capital of Palestine and became a milestone in recent world history.

In the following period, no matter what, Turkey is determined to further its fight against injustice, seeking ways to stand against imperial powers in the international system because injustice in the world is currently beyond limit, and one of those responsible is obviously the U.S. Once a world leader, the U.S. has now turned into a hegemon that threatens other countries if they do not obey its rules or wishes. U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley's threats against U.N. member states were enough to prove this transformation of the U.S. What is more, the U.S. pursues supportive policies to coups and terrorists groups even in the lands of its allies such as it is doing in Turkey.The U.S. seems to identify almost all countries as its enemies and acts accordingly. With its Jerusalem decision, we once against see this identification. With constant failed policies, particularly since the U.N. vetoed the Jerusalem move, the U.S. and Israel have become isolated. Indeed, they deserved it because their foreign policies only pave the way for more chaos, nothing more and nothing less. Fed up with the U.S.-Israeli front's harmful policies, not only Middle Eastern countries, but also other countries from Latin America to Asia wanted to do something to get rid of this injustice, and the U.N.'s resolution on Jerusalem became a concrete declaration against it. The U.S. has a lot to learn from U.N. member countries, including mostly its allies' resistance against its controversial decision.

For instance, Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro said at the OIC's Istanbul summit: "We came to Turkey because we believe Turkey. We know a new power is rising." Also, Venezuela's ambassador to the U.N., Samuel Moncada, said: "The world is not for sale," referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem. There are even some actors in the U.S. that feel disturbed by Trump's way of diplomacy that damages U.S. interests and prestige in the international community. Moreover, the Christian world reacted against Trump's provocation on Jerusalem, as well. Many opinion leaders, the pope in particular, said that such a president in the U.S. harms the idea of unity and instead increases discrimination in the world.

At the end of the day, what we saw in the U.N.'s decision against the U.S.-Israeli front was the international community saying the world is bigger than five, and of course bigger than one.