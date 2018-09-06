Turkish opposition continues to ignore changing global balances

The tension between Turkey and the U.S., which has been maintained via proxy groups such as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the PKK for years, is now very apparent, with U.S. President Donald Trump currently running the show. Most recently, the exchange rate manipulation of the Turkish lira is simply the latest in a long list of Washington-led aggression directed at Turkey.

However, Ankara is not the only target of the Trump administration. European countries are also being threatened by Trump's controversial decisions and actions. While clearly the Turkish economy is currently the most apparent target, Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has somehow misinterpreted the situation. Unfortunately, CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has not hesitated to position himself against Ankara, claiming the government is the reason for the current crisis. Although the country is used to such irrational reactions from him whenever a crisis occurs, Kılıçdaroğlu's statements on the standoff, in this instance between Turkey and the United States, are so shocking that even his party's own base cannot accept them.

This is nothing new. The CHP leader offered the same controversial attitude toward past attacks on Turkey, such as the Dec. 17 and Dec. 25 judicial coup attempts, the truck operation, PKK-linked Syrian organizations' war on the country and the July 15 coup attempt.

Now, let's switch our focus to Muharrem İnce, the CHP's presidential candidate for the recent June elections, and his companions – who are now against Kılıçdaroğlu. Interestingly, the opposition bloc led by İnce within the CHP has paralleled Kılıçdaroğlu's stance on these matters. This is precisely why Kılıçdaroğlu is so unsuccessful and why the CHP opposition lacks credence in the eyes of the public.

The CHP has also expressed the same attitude regarding the exchange rate siege on Turkey. Turkey is obviously the target of a U.S.-driven exchange rate hike, yet CHP members have managed to ignore this aggressive move all together.

Let's look at what Kılıçdaroğlu said on the matter: "It is the duty of the government to find the guilty. ‘External forces are doing it' [pointing to President Erdoğan's statement], then just take care of the external forces, why don't you? Is someone stopping you? External forces are not doing it at all. This is the result of policy built on the ungovernability of Turkey."

In my opinion, Kılıçdaroğlu and CHP members are the only individuals in the country currently unable to see the "external forces" aspect of the matter, namely a global economic showdown.

The CHP has continued to ignore its own shortsightedness and is becoming isolated in Turkey. This trend is a direct result of CHP members refusing to see that EU countries – actually the world – is watching the process we are currently in. All the opposition truly cares about is undermining Erdoğan instead of taking a united stance against outside forces trying to damage the country. Interestingly, even EU countries have recognized that the U.S. economic attacks on Turkey threaten Europe and the world, and have vocally opposed them.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "The world is currently at a crossroads. What will happen if we do not make the necessary decisions to give new momentum to Europe? Large countries will make the decisions instead of us."

In response Kılıçdaroğlu said: Who does Macron mean when he says "large countries?" Are they aliens?

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also stated: "We should react to the United States suddenly by imposing uncoordinated and rather nonspecific sanctions against Russia, China, Turkey and in the future, perhaps, against other important trading partners. This will hit Germany and Europe."

Lastly, similar sentiment was expressed by Andrea Nahles, head of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), hoping that the "social-democrat" members of the CHP may be inspired: "A situation could arise in which Germany must help Turkey, regardless of the political discrepancies with President Erdoğan. It is in everyone's interest that Turkey remains economically stable … It is also crucial for us to keep up dialogue on all levels with Turkey, which is a member of NATO ... ."

The CHP needs to stop and reflect on what's really going on in the country and around the world. Otherwise, it is about to lose its reputation among its voters.