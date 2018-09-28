Why does Erdoğan criticize the UN structure?

The world is currently at a crossroads as it is threatened by global terror, the proxy wars of imperialist powers, refugee crises, unjust income distribution and rising racism. Although many countries, including EU states, are aware of this fact, no one is unfortunately drawing attention to the problem, other than Turkey.

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed this fact to the sovereign of the world at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, the heart of the global system. He began with scrutinizing the unjust global system prevailing the world:

"We believe that the world is bigger than five. It is not the post-World War II world anymore. Why shouldn't all 194 countries become permanent members? There are only five permanent members, and all the others are temporary, so they do not have any initiative."

He also touched on the injustices created by the global capitalist system: "We have a serious problem as the total wealth of the world's richest 62 people corresponds to half of the population's overall wealth. While 821 million people are going to their beds hungry every night, 621 million are diagnosed as obese, which shows that there is a serious problem. And there is a serious problem if 68 million people are displaced."

Part of the problem is due to the global powers' links to terror. So, he warned the global powers about the possible threats awaiting them: "Those equipping terrorists for their tactical interests will suffer the consequences in the future."

He also questioned the powers behind the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), who attempted to stage a coup in Turkey, asking: "Where is the leader of FETÖ? The answer is, he is currently in Pennsylvania, U.S. He is living in a 400-acre area and exporting terrorism to 160 countries across the world."

Erdoğan delivered this comprehensive speech at a time when even the left-wings of the world are completely silent. This has been a first in the 73 years of U.N. history and thus marked a historic moment. His speech was meaningful, yet openly criticized the global system.

Therefore, all the oppressed people of the world, including Palestinians, Somalis, Syrians, Rwandans and Venezuelans, sided with Turkey. Other than these countries, the leading EU countries Germany and France also find Turkey right and support it against the economic impositions of the U.S.

It is important to note the words of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at this point: "Washington's sanctions policy forces us Europeans to formulate a response. Because it is affecting us, Germany and Europe, when the U.S. abruptly and unilaterally imposes often unspecified sanctions against Russia, China, Turkey and maybe in the future against our other important trading partners."

This picture denotes that Turkey plays a crucial role in the new world as it has been pursuing an independent and multidirectional foreign policy under the leadership of Erdoğan.

So, how does this reverberate on Turkish national politics? Unfortunately, the Turkish opposition, particularly the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), does not mention international matters in their agenda. This is just another sign proving that we are confronting an incorrigible opposition.