Turkey foiled a global plot, but the game isn't over

The terrorist organization Daesh was among the driving factors behind the Syrian civil war's deepening. The group has served many purposes as a pawn of regional and global powers. Although experts attribute its rapid rise to widespread resentment and anger across the region, Daesh had a very specific mission – which it accomplished spectacularly.



The United States came to play a bigger role in the Syrian theater thanks to Daesh. The group also enabled the European Union to take a closer look at Syria, as the United States intimidated European nations with the Daesh threat. Even the regime of Bashar Assad, the bloody tyrant, managed to survive largely thanks to Daesh. Even more significant, however, is that the group was used by global powers to undermine Turkey and Islam.



Daesh terrorists carried out multiple deadly attacks on Turkish soil – in Ankara, Istanbul, Suruç and elsewhere. They turned the terrorist organization PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), into "secular heroes" to empower terrorists in the region. Each Daesh attack provided the PKK/YPG and its political wing, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), with a golden opportunity to spread propaganda. With the help of their mentors and handlers, they seized those opportunities skillfully. The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), along with some opposition parties in Turkey, threw its weight behind the propaganda effort.



Daesh did not attack Sinjar and Kobani randomly. As the PKK and its sponsors sold the world and the Kurds on the so-called "Rojava revolution," the group murdered 53 innocent people over the siege of Kobani and derailed the peace process with Turkey. Moreover, the PKK attempted to use the imperialists' weapons to carve out autonomous zones in Diyarbakır, Şırnak and elsewhere. When Turkey refused to comply, FETÖ stepped in to carry out an attempted coup and failed occupation in July 2016.



Turkey not only survived those attacks but also foiled this global conspiracy by launching Operation Peace Spring. In Syria and across the region, the country opened a new chapter. The U.S. move against Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was merely a response by President Donald Trump's administration and the American deep state.



The rest of the world already knows that Daesh is primarily a product of Western laboratories rather than one of the Middle East. None other than President Trump told the truth about Daesh: "[Barack] Obama is the founder of ISIS [Daesh]. And I would say the co-founder would be... Hillary Clinton."



In just a few years, the United States moved from creating Daesh to this point, where the group no longer serves any purpose. This change occurred because it was in the best interests of Trump and the American deep state.



The picture is crystal clear: by taking out al-Baghdadi, Trump concealed the failures of U.S. policy in Syria. He muffled the Pentagon and pushed back against the military's criticism that the White House had allowed Turkey to push Washington around.



Obviously, Trump wants to reap the benefits of al-Baghdadi's killing on the campaign trail, too. He finally wrote a story that would put Hollywood screenwriters out of business. Without a doubt, the world will be treated to many different versions of that story. The story about the dog alone could be turned into a TV show.



Clearly, this does not mean that the United States has no other plans for Turkey and the region. Ferhat Abdi Şahin, codenamed as "Mazloum Kobani," is wanted by Turkey for acts of terrorism. As a senior leader of the PKK terrorist organization, he was involved in dozens of terror attacks – a warlord that the global powers carefully groomed for this moment. That Şahin was off the grid for a while supports that claim. His code name alone seems to have taken a lot of work.



A quick look at the so-called Rojava revolution and the people displaced by it alone would prove that neither the Kurds nor the region will benefit from this design. Asking the following questions would get us there: Why are the 350,000 Syrian Kurds in Turkey and the 300,000 others in Iraq's Kurdish region afraid to go back to the PKK-controlled parts of Syria? Why did the PKK's Syrian affiliate imprison some 30 Kurdish politicians from 16 different Kurdish political parties?