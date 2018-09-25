Trump's unpredictable UN speech

Today, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump will make speeches at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. We know what Erdoğan will stress in his speech at the assembly since he made the following statements before leaving the country: "In my speech, I will draw attention to [the] humanitarian crises and call for a solution to these problems that deeply hurt [the] conscience. Of course, at this point, we will draw attention to developments, especially in Syria."

"It has been more than seven years since the Syrian crisis, but no country has taken on as huge a responsibility as Turkey; [they have] not shouldered [any] responsibility, nor paid the price as much as we have paid," Erdoğan added.

These words show that he will again be the voice of the oppressed in the world and try to force the U.N. to discuss the world's real conflicts and tragedies.

As the headlines of Erdoğan's speech have already been predicted, it is ambiguous, as always, to guess what kind of freak thoughts or expressions Trump will address at the General Assembly. As one might recall, in last year's speech, he used the term "Rocket Man" for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un – who later appeared in the media in friendly photos taken with Trump.

Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is enough to show that he ignores the principles of the United Nations. Likewise, his ignorance of the nuclear deal with Iran and sanctions against the country were lambasted by the U.N. Security Council.

In the meantime, while Trump withdrew the U.S. from U.N. institutions like UNESCO on the grounds of an "anti-Israel attitude" and reduced U.S. financial contributions to the U.N., he will preside over the U.N. Security Council tomorrow. In such an atmosphere, where the U.S. president acts recklessly and even targets the norms of the U.S.-led giant global organization, the New York summit will be very strange.

Trump, who has proven that anyone can preside over anything, even the U.S., is hardly expected to meet with Erdoğan, who is one of the senior participants of the summit.

For Trump, the situation of the evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey for his alleged involvement in activities related to terrorist groups, namely the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), is more important than the wellness of Turkish-American relations.

Wouldn't anyone say "well go your own way" in such cases?