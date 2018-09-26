Kavanaugh case the epitome of administrative crisis

If President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is currently in the U.S. for a short official visit to attend the 73rd United Nations General Assembly summit, is able to observe the political atmosphere in the country, he will have a more concrete answer to the question: "What is a crisis?"

Setting an example for the rest of the world with its presidential system, the United States is now currently confronting a severe "presidential crisis," of which the future ramifications remain to be seen. U.S. President Donald Trump's isolation in the White House is soaring as he steers the country toward an uncertain future – which constitutes a crisis in every sense of the word.

With his famous slogans like "America first," Trump is dragging the U.S., one of the biggest countries in the world, into isolation and protectionism. Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from formerly signed economic and environmental agreements, ignored the denuclearization agreement with Iran and disregarded Palestine with his fervent support of Israel, has also upset the international trade system by imposing high import taxes, especially on China.

If the Democrats secure a majority in Senate in November's midterm elections, Trump's impeachment might be introduced to the agenda. According to the latest reports, Trump is surrounded by a group of officials disturbed by his policies and argue that he has been making a series of critical mistakes.

The latest controversy in this crisis is the sexual harassment allegations against Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In the past, similar allegations have also been raised against Trump. The situation of Trump's conservative nominee Kavanaugh effectively illustrates the tragicomic situation of the current U.S. administration.

Erdoğan is aware the U.S. is engulfed in an administrative crisis with the Trump administration providing aid to the PKK's Syrian affiliates, including Democratic Union Party (PYD) militants, as well as the country harboring Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) operatives and imposing sanctions on Turkey over the American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was being held in Turkey on espionage charges. With all this previous knowledge, Erdoğan can still use his visit to observe aspects of the crisis closer to its axis.