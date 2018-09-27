CIA's new strategy and the transformation of the US

Shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly, his National Security Adviser John Bolton distributed a booklet to the press containing an article from the U.S. Constitution on sovereignty, suggesting the U.S. stands on its own. It implies that President Trump's U.S. intends to stay away from all conventions and alliances in the world.

There's that famous saying; "I can protect myself from my foes, but who will protect me from my friends?" Therefore, the countries of the world will protect themselves from the U.S. more easily now. For the U.S. is alone in the world, no longer having friends or foes.

For instance, Turkey will not be astonished at the U.S. arming and deploying the PKK/Democratic Union Party (PYD) along its southern border, saying "How can a country treat its ally so?" Nor would we tell the Trump administration, which used the trial of its agent pastor Andrew Brunson to sever ties with Turkey, "Then take Brunson and give us the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen in the U.S. in return." Because relations are not bilateral anymore.

From now on, it is ensured with the statements of U.S. president and officials that America comes first and there is no one else. But don't you think that the U.S. administration, which does not esteem any other country except the U.S., ignores the other countries. Nothing of the kind. Though the Trump administration does not consider other countries important, it values the American spies among the citizens of these countries. President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. intelligence service CIA chief, Gina Haspel, announced the agency's new strategy for the first time after her appointment.

Saying that spies and analysts will focus more on intelligence collection on the most challenging and serious issues, Haspel noted "The agency would shift its focus to nation-state rivals."

CIA Director Haspel also said that recruiting and retaining officers with foreign language expertise would be among her priorities, particularly recruits who speak Arabic, Chinese, Farsi and Turkish. I wonder if these Turkish-speaking agents are employed there or here, among us.