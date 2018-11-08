US democracy after Trump's midterm success

Those who believe that democracy is an indispensable political system should carefully consider what has happened in the U.S. for two years. After Donald Trump was elected as the new president in 2016, a very radical change took place in the United States. As a result of Trump's radical discourses, the U.S. public was divided into two sides. The U.S. has also ignored many of its existing treaties with other countries in the world. Trump's right-wing politics were reflected in his appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Despite all of this, some positive developments happened in the economy and this made pro-Trump groups more adamant about him. In such an atmosphere, the country is entering a new era with the midterm elections. The results, which haven't yet officially announced, confused many whether Trump's power will increase or not.

The U.S. has been a brute force in the world since the beginning of President Trump's term. Simply enough, Trump, since the very beginning of his term, made many controversial decisions. First and foremost, he started withdrawing the U.S. from globally significant agreements and treaties. Then, he canceled the nuclear disarmament agreement with Iran and started imposing news sanctions on the Persian country. His decision to accept the sacred city of Jerusalem (Al-Quds in Arabic) as the new capital of the Israeli state prompted and provoked a major crisis in the Middle East and is still dragging the region into chaos. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began to support Israel under American support and control.

The negative reflections of Trump's foreign policies were also highly felt in Turkish-U.S. relations and their "strategic alliance." Most apparently, the crisis between the two parties started when the Trump administration began imposing sanctions on Turkey after Andrew Brunson, an American evangelical pastor residing in İzmir, was detained by Turkish security officers due to his involvement with PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked terrorist activities across the country.

Although the Brunson affair has now been solved with the release of the pastor, bilateral ties have again hit rock bottom with the U.S. administration backing and even supplying weapons to the PKK-affiliated Syrian terrorist groups – the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD) – both of which aim to keep their presence in the Syrian towns in order to form a terrorist state in the region.

Another significant reason behind the deterioration of relations was Washington's failure to extradite Fetullah Gülen, the perpetrator of the bloody July 15 coup attempt, who still lives in Pennsylvania.

So to speak, if democracy is still believed to be the best management system by the U.S. public, they need to bring a limitation against Trump's controversial actions and policies.

Let's wait and see what the election results will lead to.