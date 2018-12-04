Washington's dangerous gamble in northern Syria

At the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan must have once again clearly spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump about what Washington's ongoing support of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed militia, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in Syria means for Turkey. Still, it is impossible to predict whether Ankara's concerns will help change the U.S.' planned projects for the future of Syria, as the Trump administration seems determined to pursue its dangerous policy no matter what.

There is no doubt that the most concrete purpose of the United States in the Middle East for years has always been to provide "security" for Israel. While calculating its narrow policy or steps in the region, the U.S. has always taken into consideration the Israeli position or consulted and cooperated with the Israeli government. For example, in parallel with its Israeli partnership, the U.S. has so far marginalized and imposed sanctions against Iran. The fear that "Tehran's nuclear missiles will one day hit Tel Aviv" has pushed the United States to take stringent measures against Iran.

Sadly enough, while the security of Israel has become a top priority for Washington and urged it to take action, the security and sometimes even the lives of civilians in the Israeli-besieged region, namely Palestinians, have become unremarkable to U.S. concerns. Therefore, its focus on Israel goes beyond humanitarian or security issues and has now become a part of its permanent policy in the entire region.

In addition, there is another regional policy largely adopted by the U.S. and that is about the threat of separation in regional countries. Knowing well the actual risks that the Middle East has faced so far, the U.S. has used the separation threat to shape the foreign policies of neighboring countries. For example, its invasion of Iraq that ended with the separation of the country into three de facto parts was also a tangible message for all other states in the region. It means that if U.S. interests are ignored in any circumstances, the regional countries will directly find themselves threatened by separation, promoted by the U.S.

Likewise, the Syrian civil war has become the latest pretext for the U.S. to threaten the countries again with the risk of separation. Its backing and providing arms to the YPG and PYD, which currently aim to form a statelet in northern Syria, are hence not independent from its future target in the region.

The PKK state project, meanwhile, isn't only a message to Syria, but also to the other neighboring countries, especially Turkey, as the outlawed PKK's and its affiliates' possible state formation could be established in locations near Turkish borders as well. The crisis in east of the Euphrates is directly linked with it and therefore, it is described as a source to pave the way for a heated conflict and confrontation soon, since Ankara will never take a step back in securing its sovereignty.

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also reacted against Washington's plan, saying that the U.S.' support of the YPG east of the Euphrates is unacceptable. "The United States is trying to form a state-like formation here [in the Euphrates region]," said Lavrov and highlighted how dangerous the U.S.' aim is for the whole region, including for Turkey, Iran and Iraq, as the trio are under attack by PKK-armed terrorists.

The U.S. is playing the YPG card in Syria, as Lavrov stated, and it is a deadly threat both for the stability of Syria and the region as a whole.