Gulf states support Saudis in Khashoggi case

The murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is not simply another brutal crime but a bloody, politically motivated act that has forced world powers to take up positions against it. As a result, it has become a kind of a milestone in world politics and alliances.

Since the very beginning, intense reactions from world states have been voiced against Saudi Arabia, as the sole culprit in the killing; however, the kingdom, so far, has done its best to cover up the story and attempted to hide its involvement.

The kingdom has also urged almost all of its partners to stand with it in the Khashoggi investigation by using its financial power and influence against them, both in the region and in the international community. Being one of the richest states in the world, Saudi Arabia is recklessly threatening its allies with its economic power to prevent them from adopting oppositional stances in the case.

On Sunday, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a Saudi-led political and economic alliance of countries in the Arabian Peninsula, held a meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh and released a 72-page declaration including articles related to the Khashoggi investigation.

Officially, the GCC member states expressed full support for Saudi Arabia's attitude and efforts to uncover the truth behind the Khashoggi killing.

In addition, according to the Saudi-guided declaration released during the council's 39th summit, it is pointless for Turkey to demand that the members of the kill team, sent to Istanbul to carry out the operation against Khashoggi, be judged in Turkey. This is because, as the Saudi-dominated council claimed, "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz is ready to perform what the law requires it to do in order to strengthen the superiority of law and legal rules."

In the meantime, a news report containing part of a translated transcript of the audio recording said to belong to Khashoggi was leaked Monday in the media. According to an anonymous source, "I can't breathe," were the final words of the journalist before he was killed. While the world deals with such news articles and follows up the story, Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf region are attempting to cover up the crime. The GCC's intentions are crystal clear.

To give a short anecdote, Qatar, meanwhile, didn't participate in the summit with high-level representation and only sent its foreign minister to Riyadh. Recently, it was reported that Qatar has been distancing itself from other Gulf states, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), that are hugely under the influence of the Saudis.

In a nutshell, the GCC's message was clear: No matter what, the member states, who are highly dependent on the Saudis, will continue supporting the kingdom, even if the investigation's results end up not being in the kingdom's favor.