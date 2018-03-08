The Pentagon's latest gamble with regional terrorism

Earlier this week, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara announced that it would be closed to the public for two days. The mission gave a security threat as justification for the closure. Ankara said that it had heightened security measures, announcing that four Daesh militants had been arrested in operations carried out the same day. The suspected militants were allegedly preparing an attack on the U.S. Embassy. This last success by Turkish security forces is a tiny part of Ankara's long-running and determined struggle against Daesh and other terrorist organizations.

Located on a route leading to Syria and Iraq, Turkey has so far prevented the flow of thousands of suspects coming from foreign countries. There are hundreds of Daesh-affiliated detainees and convicts in Turkish prisons. The number of Daesh militants who were neutralized during the Turkish military's cross border operations has exceeded 3,000, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced last year. Considering this year's operations, it is obvious that the figures are much higher.

Last year, U.S. President Donald Trump appreciated Turkey's success, saying: "We appreciate Turkey for leading the efforts to cease horrific massacres in Syria. The Turkish people have been subjected to terrible terrorist attacks in recent years. We offer condolences to the victims of these attacks and present our support to the Turkish nation. We support Turkey in its fight against terrorist groups like the PKK and ISIS [Daesh] and assure not to leave safe area to terrorist groups."However, there have been efforts to systematically harm this positive picture that the two countries, which have been allies for more than half a century, have formed against global terrorism. Who is to blame for this sabotage is the U.S. itself, rather than Russia, Iran or any other country displeased with Turkey's relations with the U.S.

Yes, I am talking about the Pentagon, which seems to be acting independently of the president. Its latest scandal concerning Turkey came in the hours when Turkey once again showed to the whole world that it dotes on the U.S. mission in Ankara. During a press statement, Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning embraced Ferhat Abdi Şahin, who is on Turkey's list of most wanted terrorists. Yes, he did it blatantly. Moreover, he mentioned Şahin with its code name, which makes him an outlaw around the world. Manning said: "As long as they focus on Daesh, we will continue to support General Mazlum and the local Syrian security forces." This scandal is not only a picture of betrayal against Turkey, this disgrace is also a showdown at the U.N., which recently announced that the People's Protection Units (YPG), of which Şahin is a commander, uses civilians as human shields.

Moreover, this is a crime that needs sanctions according to U.S. law. This is because Şahin, codenamed "Mazlum Kobani," whom the Pentagon spokesman said they would continue to support, has had a sound terrorist career even before he became a commander in the YPG. Şahin, an executive council member of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), which are on the U.S.'s list of terrorist organizations, has been in Syria since 2012.We wonder how U.S. President Donald Trump assesses the fact that Washington is still mentioned with this terrorist that Brett McGurk, former President Barack Obama's special envoy for the global coalition to counter Daesh, appeared in the same photograph with. Are you asking whether he is aware of this?

I am talking about the U.S. president. Even though the field is far away, he must absolutely know the authority exercised by his men and by the institutions he manages. History and the voters are recording his leadership.