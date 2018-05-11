The world is bigger than the US

U.S. President Donald Trump made his long-awaited announcement on Iran Wednesday. He said that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose the economic sanctions that were suspended in 2015.

Trump argues that the agreement signed between Iran and P5+1 (the U.S, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany) in 2015 does not impede Tehran's goals in the region by claiming that the nuclear armament race will continue in the Middle East and a regime that chants "death to America" will have the most dangerous weapons of the world if the agreement continued.

Iran has recoiled at the U.S. President's decision and claims that the U.S. is the party that has not conformed to the commitments. Meanwhile, the other signatory countries of the 2015 agreement announced that they will not withdraw.

Nevertheless, Trump's latest move, which has been supported by Israel and Saudi Arabia, has the potential to directly influence many countries.

The limits of the President's warning are very extensive as he threatened that any country helping Iran's efforts to possess nuclear weapons will face serious consequences. Past experiences suggest that the U.S. can consider even the most irrelevant commercial activity with Iran as part of this and declare it "unlawful." Today, many companies, businesspeople and countries are on U.S. blacklist for doing business with Iran, even though they did not violate international law.So, what will happen next?

Will the U.S. be the only one setting the rules in a country that is thousands of miles away?Will independent states need U.S. approval to build relationships with each other?

Will countries have to conform to the whims of the U.S. to develop nuclear programs in line with international agreements?In a nutshell, will the international order function according to the wishes of Trump or the partners of his government?

These questions will be answered once the international community takes a stance on Trump's Iran decision.

The status quo will continue unless a global lesson is taught to the U.S., which has targeted Iran after the de-escalation of false tensions with North Korea.

No independent, sovereign state will feel safe in such an environment.