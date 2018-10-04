Can Dündar in Germany: An innocent journalist or a fugitive militant?

Can Dündar, who fled to abroad after he wrote a controversial article entitled "MİT [Turkish National Intelligence Organization] Trucks Head to Syria" in the Cumhuriyet newspaper, was on the agenda during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's latest visit to Germany.

After announcing that he would attend Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's joint press meeting to stir chaos, later backed away from his decision. Reportedly, German authorities urged Dündar to act as a journalist rather than a political figure since his residence permit procedures were still ongoing.

But who is the real Dündar? Is he a journalist, or an activist or neither? Receiving support from thousands of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members lobbying against Turkey after fleeing abroad following the July 15 coup attempt, Dündar claimed that what he does is nothing but journalism.

Leaving his subsequent behaviors aside, the article that caused him legal trouble does not meet the minimum conditions of professional journalism. Even during his trial, he himself could not stand behind his report alleging that the Turkish state provided weapons to several terror groups including the Nusra Front in Syria.

During the trial, Dündar was asked whether he had a document or any kind of evidence proving that the equipment found in the MİT's trucks was delivered to an illegal organization such as Daesh, al-Qaida or the PKK, as he claimed. His answer was, "I do not have any documents or information suggesting that the aid trucks were sent to an illegal organization."

So, what Dündar was attempting to do is only a poor copy of Julian Assange. It has nothing to do with journalism. He put the faulty article on the front page of the very newspaper he was supposed to be managing without fact-checking. Subsequently, he does not have any sources or materials proving his claims.

This baseless news report is directly related to Turkey's national security and reputation. It misrepresents Turkey as arm-in-arm with the terror groups that the country has been persistently fighting.

Which democracy can categorize such a conspiracy as part of journalism? Where exactly is the public interest in the report? On the contrary, the report served by Dündar undermined the fight against terror groups in Syria and Turkey's activities in the region that are highly appreciated by the regional countries, Russia, the U.S. and Europe.

Since Dündar cannot answer such simple professional questions, he is gradually turning into a political militant. We will not be surprised if we see him participating as an attacker in one of Erdoğan's meetings.

The saddest part is some European administrations and nongovernmental organizations have acted as Dündar's accomplices by discussing the subject within the framework of press freedom and freedom of expression. In so doing, they are disregarding European values for the sake of ideologies and international politics. Hopefully, they can see the truth before it is too late.