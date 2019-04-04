For those worried about the post-election process in Turkey

Turkey, the only democracy in the region capable of determining its administration with free and general elections, has yet again concluded another election successfully.

The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), assigned to announce the election results as stipulated by our Constitution, will announce the results of the March 31 local elections a few days after evaluating the objections raised.

The picture that emerged according to the results announced was as follows:

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which has been in power for 17 years, came in first with 45 percent of the nationwide vote, while the People's Alliance, formed by the AK Party with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) obtained a total vote of 52 percent. The alliance won the mayoralty in 50 provinces and 680 districts.

On the other hand, the vote for the Nation Alliance formed by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party (İP) remained at only 38 percent, winning 21 provinces and 210 districts.

As for the striking political topic of the election results: The voters showed their support for the presidential government model, to which they switched with the April 16, 2017 referendum, with 52 percent of the vote cast for the ruling alliance.

There are no more polls ahead for the next 4.5 years for Turkish voters who are bored with elections. Obviously, this situation will have positive results in terms of political stability and economy in Turkey.

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the political wing of the PKK terrorist organization, which actually supported the Nation Alliance in these elections, lost a significant portion of its votes. Kurdish voters living in Turkey did not forgive the HDP for the support it gave to the terrorist state that the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of the PKK, tried to found. The AK Party made significant progress in eastern and southeastern provinces where the HDP has a strong base.

The third striking topic of the March 31 polls was the success of the opposition Nation Alliance in two major cities, the capital of Ankara and Istanbul. According to incomplete results, the opposition won the election in the capital, which has been ruled by AK Party municipalities for 25 years, with a three-point difference.

In the Istanbul elections, where nearly 10 million voters went to the polls, the fact that there are just a few votes difference between the candidates has led to objections. According to the initial results, Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayoral candidate of the Nation Alliance, received 48.8 percent of the vote, while the People's Alliance candidate Binali Yıldırım remained at 48.6 percent.

The results will be clear once the objections to the YSK raised by the People's Alliance, which documented the shifts in some vote records in ballots, leading to the shifting of votes to the rival candidate, are finalized.

U.S. Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino made the following statement without waiting for the result of the objections, which are a part of the election process in every democracy, sparking the reaction of the Turkish electorate: "Free and fair elections are essential for any democracy. That means the acceptance of legitimate election results, which is essential. We expect nothing less from Turkey, which has a long, proud tradition in this respect."

Apparently, the U.S. administration must be mistaking Turkey for Venezuela, where they have appointed an interim president from Washington, or for the nearby banana republics, where they determine rulers through military coups.

As a Turkish voter, rather than a journalist, I advise the U.S., which considers itself to be the only source of legitimacy on earth, to keep its nose out of our internal affairs and not to interfere in our democracy.

Am I wrong Mr. Palladino? Are these not remarks that are out of the depth of a nation that has yet to evaluate objections to the 2016 elections and to clarify whether Russia intervened in those elections or not?