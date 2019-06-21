Pharaohs of the modern era

Pharaohs are of the past, considering the values that are the common acquisition of humanity. However, such tyrants have kept their seats in Egypt, which has a history of 5,000 years.

Rulers who have come to power since the end of the Pharaoh's dynasties have chosen other titles for themselves. This change, however, has brought no benefit to the Egyptian people because, all of them, with the exception of a feeble few, have made the rich lands in the fertile Nile basin available to imperial powers and thus had the right to rule like Pharaohs. Furthermore, the Republic, declared in 1953, had nothing to do with democracy. In the so-called Arab Spring, Egypt came closer than ever to the opportunity to change its thousands of years of ill fortune. The wave that dragged many Arab countries into uncertainty and chaos reached Egypt in early 2011.

The protests came to shake the 30-year "reign" of Hosni Mubarak who took over the administration following the assassination of Anwar Sadat in 1981.

After three weeks of protests, on Jan. 25, 2011, Mubarak was "dethroned." The chaos-ravaged country was ruled by the military until July 2012. Following elections, Mohammed Morsi became Egypt's first leader to come to power via democratic elections. He remained in power until the bloody coup on July 3, 2013.

Now Egypt is ruled by Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the perpetrator of this coup. It was announced that the first elected political leader of Egypt, Morsi, who was kept in prison by the dictator, died in court a couple of days ago.

Terrible pressure and censorship is inflicted on the press in the country ruled by military dictatorship. So, we do not exactly know what happened or how Morsi died.

We can lucidly see those who recognize the government in Egypt despite being illegitimate and who give red-carpet treatment to the dictator el-Sissi at international events as if nothing happened. Yesterday, I watched carefully and saw that not only the U.S., Israel and the West, but also the neighbors of Egypt sat on their hands. I think we cannot define the statement by Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, that Morsi's death must be independently investigated in all aspects, as a "reaction." This is an embarrassing picture.

History will not forgive this tragedy of democracy in "modern times" thousands of years after the Pharaohs.

History will record that the West intercepted the Egyptian people's first serious step toward democracy and independence simply because their elected political leader is "religious." It will also tell how a civilian president was brutally baited by a "secular" dictator, on the grounds of alleged potential to harm democracy in the country.

I would like to offer my condolences to all Egyptians. Sooner or later, they will receive recompense for the price they have paid and the pains they have suffered. These Pharaohs of the modern era will eventually be defeated and democracy will win.