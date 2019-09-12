For how long will you ignore this atrocity?

Turkey is engrossed in the demonstration by a group of parents who are growing in number with every passing day.

They have been staging a sit-in in front of the Diyarbakır Provincial Headquarters of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for the release of their children, whom the PKK terrorist organization kidnapped to the mountains to recruit into conflicts.

The reason why the families convey their demands to the HDP is that this party has an organic link with the PKK. It operates as the "legal wing of a terrorist organization" in accordance with the Leninist party model.

Some artists and journalists also support the demonstration.

The only thing the PKK has done so far is to reproach the HDP for its statement "We have nothing to do with children being taken to the mountains," which it has issued due to public pressure.

"We do not understand the HDP's statement that they have nothing to do with the children being taken to the mountains," a statement from the PKK's executive staff said.

You may have found the statement by the terrorist organization frivolous because it is about children's lives. It is. However, the PKK is right to be surprised that the HDP passes the buck to them when they are stalemated.

This is because all the leaders of the HDP, including deputies, are determined by the PKK. And the party garners votes in elections by using its ties to the PKK. Furthermore, HDP deputies themselves say explicitly at rallies that they rely on the terrorist organization.

Of course, the families protesting are aware of this disgusting play. That is why they want to make their voices heard by others; for instance, by the European Parliament and by the Socialist International, which the HDP is a member of.

They also want to be heard by the rational and conscientious politicians of the U.S., which has announced that it has provided truckloads of weapons to the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of the PKK.

This is because the terrorist organization, which has killed 50,000 people, with the majority being children and civilians in the last four decades, is taking strength from them.

Those who do not consider the decisions made by the Turkish judiciary in relation to this problem alone sufficient can look at reports from independent international organizations.

For instance, Amnesty International's reports that show that the PKK and the YPG use child fighters and smuggle humans are public for all to see.

Human rights activists, children's rights defenders, sensitive artists and journalists of Europe and U.S. public opinion: We need you to alleviate this pain and make our voice heard by your politicians.

Do you hear our mothers?

Remember, silence means affirmation.