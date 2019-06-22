Morsi's death: A mark of shame on humanity

As Egypt's only democratic leader, Mohammed Morsi's death should be recorded in history as one of the most tragic deaths ever. He was murdered in front of the whole world as the hostage of a cruel military coup dictatorship and was denied crucial medical care. They stood back and watched as he suffered a heart attack in front of the court and simply watched him die. To add insult to injury, they then buried him immediately, prohibiting his supporters and followers from attending his funeral.

Morsi's horrible death and the way they dealt with his remains remind me of the epic tragedy of Antigone, where the corpse of Antigone, who had resisted an authoritarian king, was not buried but instead left for eagles to eat.

On July 3, 2013, the Egyptian army, backed by international powers, overthrew Morsi, who said, "If the price for safeguarding legitimacy is my blood then I am prepared to sacrifice my blood for the cause of safety and legitimacy of this homeland."

Morsi won the first free elections in his country in 2012. He was chosen by the Shura Council of the Muslim Brotherhood as chairman of his party in April 2011. Before that, he faced off against the authoritarian Hosni Mubarak dictatorship. He was arrested by the regime and was only liberated by the people days before Mubarak was toppled.

His death is tragic in many ways. First, it is tragic in the sense that it reflects the hypocrisy of the international community. He was kept in cruel conditions for six years.

His death also demonstrates the inhuman treatment of prisoners in Egyptian prisons and courts. Defendants in the country's courtrooms are kept in cages. They are methodically humiliated. He was kept in solitary confinement for six years and saw his family only three times in all of those years.

Although he had several health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure and liver disease, he was denied sufficient medical attention, so he was left to die – in a way he was killed.

The details of his death is still bring tears to my eyes. His lawyers say his final comment to the court was that he was the legitimate president of Egypt.

What a world, with its countless cruelties. It seems justice is only a far-off dream. It is a world where Hosni Mubarak, 91, the decades-long dictator of Egypt, is not only still alive but also walking free and Mohammed Morsi, the democratically elected president, was sentenced to torture and death at the age of 67. This is the world we live in. But can the destiny of the Middle East be altered? Morsi's death has damaged our hope for the future, but we still must believe that there are good days ahead.