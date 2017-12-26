'Two, three, more Turkeys'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan embarked on a tour of Sudan, Chad and Tunisia Sunday. The first Turkish president to visit Sudan, Erdoğan was given a warm welcome, and as he walked up to the podium for a speech in the Sudanese parliament, the deputies chanted the takbir (the phrase "Allahu akbar," meaning God is greatest). An air of festivity has prevailed in the streets of Sudan.

What I would like to emphasize, especially for our European friends, is that Chad and Tunisia will also greet Erdoğan with equal enthusiasm. Unfortunately, the European Union and some EU countries cannot understand that Turkey and its president are loved and respected by almost all Islamic countries, while millions of Muslims regard Erdoğan as their leader.

The new prime minister of Austria, however, is still grappling with this idea as he keeps issuing hateful remarks against Turkey. The rest of the EU is gradually realizing it, especially after the recent developments on Jerusalem put things into perspective.

History tells us that Israel occupied east Jerusalem on June 5, 1967, and unilaterally declared both east and west of the city as the unified capital of Israel in 1980. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 478, adopted in 1980, did not recognize Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem. As part of this resolution, even the U.S. used to recognize east Jerusalem as an occupied territory. The embassies of all the countries that recognize the Israeli administration are located in Tel Aviv, while no country recognizes any part of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine came to a halt in April 2014 on the grounds that Israel did not accept the 1967 borders, the Palestinians' right to return after being subjected to forced migration and ending the establishment of new Jewish settlements.

Unfortunately, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem was motivated to unsettle the already fragile balance. Last week's voting in the U.N. General Assembly proved the world was against Trump's decision. The vote pushed forward by Turkey and other Muslim countries saw 128 U.N. member states vote in favor of the draft, while nine states, including the U.S. and Israel, voted against it, and 35 countries abstained.

As the EU countries were among the 128 countries voting in favor of the draft, it can be argued that it would be right for Brussels to develop a positive attitude towards Turkey in 2018 in terms of Turkey-EU relations.

Despite all its threats, the U.S. was left alone on the Jerusalem issue, thanks to Turkey's determined stance. In the General Assembly, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, speaking on behalf of President Erdoğan called on the entire world and Islamic countries to find a solution. Turkey demonstrated that it plays a crucial role on the subject.

Love and respect for Turkey and Erdoğan are on the rise not only in Muslim countries, but also in various countries located in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Turkey is on its way to become a state giving hope to all the oppressed in the world.

During the Vietnam War, the slogan "two, three, more Vietnams" became very popular as it symbolized Vietnamese resistance against the U.S. military operation.

Currently, it would be relevant to say "two, three, more Turkeys." There is a need for more nations like Turkey, which requested U.N. reform by saying, "The world is bigger than five."

In addition, the EU needs to change its approach towards Turkey and Erdoğan, who are supported and beloved in many countries around the world.

Relations between Turkey and the EU, which hit a new low in recent years, must be restored. In particular, Germany must take on a major role to make it happen.

EU policies and interests require close cooperation with Turkey and its EU membership. Cooperating with Turkey will also favor the EU. Hopefully, 2018 will be a fresh start in this respect.