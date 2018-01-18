Afrin operation's role in counterterrorism fight

Over the last couple of days, European media has given broad coverage to Turkey's preparations for a military operation in Syria's Afrin city. However, the European public is being misinformed on the subject. Unlike the claims by some European media outlets, Turkey is not preparing to launch a military operation against Kurds.

The determined fight against Daesh maintained for years in Syria has succeeded thanks to Turkey's involvement with its own armed units. As a result of Turkey's right steps and thanks to cooperation between Turkey, Russia and Iran, Daesh is about to be eradicated completely.

However, aside from Daesh, another terror group is causing great trouble in the region. Under the guise of fighting against Daesh, the outlawed PKK and its Syrian offshoots the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) have occupied some parts of Syria by cooperating with Daesh. Daesh even agreed to submit some areas to these groups, while Daesh militants passed to other areas with their arms. Even this transition by Daesh was guarded by the PKK and the PYD.

Unfortunately, the European public does not know anything about these critical details since they are not covered by the European media. As a result of the baseless reports of some media outlets alleging that Turkey is preparing an operation against Kurds, the European public believes war is around the corner. However, Kurds do not live in the regions seized by the PKK and the PYD, which claim to be fighting for Kurdish people. These groups have received a large amount of military aid from the U.S. to fight against Daesh but have been employing the means they have to attack Turkey.

Making weaponry aid to these terror groups is not the only mistake made by the U.S.. Lately, the U.S. has announced that it would form an army consisting of 30,000 personnel in the border area and prevent the border crossing of terrorists in this way. As part of this plan, the U.S. is planning to enroll the PKK and the PYD militants in this army.

So far, we have not heard any reaction from the EU towards such actions by the U.S. although the latest U.S. announcement, in particular, goes against the EU's interests in the region. The integrity of Syria is also important for the interests of the EU. Therefore, the EU is required to say "stop" to the U.S. along with Turkey. Forming an army of terrorists in northern Syria means that the war will never end, which would aggravate the refugee challenge. I am sure the EU does not want this scenario to happen. EU countries have articulated policies in this respect. So, the U.S.' plans are contradicting all EU policies.

Afrin's location and significance have come to the forefront since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the work on the Afrin operation is ongoing and that the operation might start at any moment. It is especially important to inform the EU public on the subject.

Afrin is a strategic location for all the countries that are fighting against terror. Particularly in the recent period, the city has become a place where the PKK and the PYD militants have been positioned with heavy weapons. Afrin is near Turkey's Hatay province and has turned into a logistics and operating base for the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the PYD. Only last week, five suicide bombers were apprehended on the Turkish-Syrian border, while eight others were caught in Turkey's Gaziantep province. It turned out that these militants had infiltrated from Afrin. Consequently, Afrin is of vital importance for Turkey's border security. This also goes for the EU given the terrorists target the EU through Turkey. The capture of Afrin by terrorists also threatens a peaceful region that was purged of terror thanks to Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

In a nutshell, the Afrin operation will be a crucial component of the world's counterterror fight.

Supporting this operation, which is estimated to last six or seven days, is equivalent to supporting the counterterror fight.