Kati Piri claims PKK not a priority threat for Turkey

If European Parliament (EP) member and EP Turkey rapporteur Kati Piri can live without facing any terrorist threats, that is thanks to the Turkish military. Everyone remembers the Dutch army's record in Bosnia, and no Dutch soldiers are fighting Daesh. Turkish troops, on the other hand, are fighting against a multitude of terrorist groups, including Daesh.

Thanks to Turkey's battle against terrorism in Syria and Iraq, Piri, and other EU citizens can live without having to deal with any threat to their security of life and property. As Turkey eliminates terrorists, they cannot head to Europe.

But despite this fact, Piri in a recent interview with Ahval, a media outlet run by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said that the outlawed PKK and its affiliated groups did not pose a threat for the EU, unlike Daesh. The FETÖ-linked website has used Piri's statements as part of its propaganda.

One needs to be either too naive or too malevolent to give such an interview to a website linked to FETÖ, which is known to be cooperating with the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

Her latest statement is an act of great disrespect towards the victims of PKK terrorism. In the meantime, her position as the EU-Turkey rapporteur also stirs the question, "What is her purpose?"

Moreover, Piri said she was disturbed by the Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch, which started last week to eliminate terrorist positions in Afrin and give the city back to the Syrian people. Why is she disturbed? Is it because PKK militants are deployed in the city?

We have been aware of the fact that Piri is not Turkey's friend, but still, we could not imagine that she would make such irresponsible remarks due to her problems with the country.

Besides, a Turkey rapporteur must know that the YPG and the PYD have cooperated with Daesh in Syria on a number of occasions. It is baseless to claim that the YPG and the PYD are battling Daesh.

Piri's messages as an EP member from the Netherlands are scandalous, as even the U.S. was obliged to accept Turkey's reasons for launching the Afrin operation, although the country strives to keep its influence and break Russia's dominion in the region by providing weapons to the YPG.

Turkey's EU Minister and Chief Negotiator Ömer Çelik clearly expressed Turkey's opinion on Piri's remarks when he said Turkey would fight Daesh, the PKK, and similar groups to the full extent and not take the remarks of Piri seriously.

In a statement he shared on his social media account, Çelik said: "The EP Turkey rapporteur Kati Piri said that the PKK and its variations do not pose a threat, but Daesh does. It is good that they have frankly expressed the abstrusity (???) in their heads. They have put an end to their ugly game of words. Piri reflects this distorted mentality by arguing that the PKK is not a priority threat to Turkey, but Daesh is. Such an articulate expression of a heinous approach to terror is rarely found."

Emphasizing the double standards in Piri's perspective, Çelik added: "It is evident that there is a problem with regard to the outlook on people as well as the outlook on terror. Terror groups can find an ideological ground for themselves because of this distorted mindset. It is unfortunate that the person having such a mindset is the EP's Turkey rapporteur. It is a tragedy that such a person acts as a rapporteur for the greatest parliament of Europe."

Çelik is right in his remarks. Unfortunately, Turkey-EU relations are undermined to a great extent due to politicians like Piri. If the EU public can realize this fact, such politicians will not be elected as member deputies.

We hope that the EP will be more meticulous while electing its next Turkey rapporteur in 2019.