Terrorists must stop using EU countries as hotel

People around the world who want to visit any EU country undergo a grueling visa application process and only get a visa if they are fortunate enough. Most people do not have such a chance. After going through the arduous procedures and spending a considerable amount of money, most of them receive an official document that says they are not eligible to obtain a visa. A great number of companies employed by the EU earn a fortune from this process, and many people who are on a budget are being exploited. Many people cannot visit their relatives due to this. Even businessmen who sell tons of goods to EU countries sometimes are not able to get a visa. Also the EU does not want any more migrants or refugees, so it spends a lot of money and attempts to build refugee camps in unstable countries like Libya. By granting financial aid to such countries, the EU wants these countries to block the movement of migrants and refugees on the sea with battleships. Human traffickers and unstable countries make a lot of money by exploiting refugees and migrants thanks to the wrong and inconsistent EU policies and it does not care about it unless they arrive in Europe.

Although visiting the EU is such a painstaking process for ordinary citizens, refugees, young people and those who want to visit their relatives who live in EU countries, it is easy for terrorists to enter and stay because of some double standards. Many militants can freely move in the EU since the bloc makes a distinction between terrorist groups. For instance, the militants of the outlawed PKK, which is responsible for many attacks and casualties in Turkey, Iraq, Syria and some EU countries, do not encounter any problem while they are in the EU even though it claims to be the stronghold of democracy and law.

For the PKK, which is among the most dangerous terrorist groups organizing drug and human trafficking, it is not a problem to send their militants to the EU. Since they engage in human trafficking, they have access to various passports and documents. They know about all the illegal ways to enter EU countries. While abandoning the refugees they exploit to death, they can get their militants into the EU. PKK militants also do not face the problems refugees confront in the EU. Thanks to the associations, businesses and other such organizations founded by their proponents in the EU, they have a chance to maintain their lives easily. The state institutions, which are very strict concerning refugees and other foreigners legally coming to the EU, are easygoing when it comes to PKK militants. Therefore, these terrorists can actively run anti-Turkey propaganda without fear of extradition even though all kinds of documents have been issued in accordance with the rules of a state of law for their extradition to Turkey.

Along with the PKK, it is easy for the militants of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to stay in the EU hotel and run anti-Turkey propaganda without any problem. The list of such terrorist groups goes on. In a nutshell, the strict rules applied to refugees and other foreigners in the EU do not apply to members of terrorist groups who shed blood in Turkey. Thanks to this double standard, being a PKK or FETÖ member is enough to avoid deportation and to be able to move through the EU comfortably.

It is even easier for members of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK. Although it is obvious that the PYD and the PKK are the same organization, EU countries still do not recognize the PYD as a terrorist group. Due to this, the PYD takes on the actions the PKK is not allowed to do, which is already known by EU security units.

The latest case of former PYD leader Salih Muslum's detention and release in the Czech Republic provides a clear example to that. Although Ankara seeks him with a red notice request to Interpol, as he is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Turkey that claimed many lives, he was released after a hearing that only lasted 15 minutes. The court ruled he will remain in EU territory, which is ridiculous since Muslum has been making terrorist propaganda all over the EU.

A Turkish proverb says: The blind wished for one eye, but God gave two, which is used when one is blessed with more than they hoped for. Muslum's ban from leaving the EU is a perfect example of this. This double standard will one day cause the EU big trouble. Some EU countries only regard Daesh as a threat and cannot see the danger posed by the PKK, PYD and FETÖ, even though these terrorist groups are increasingly using the EU as a hotel. When they start posing a serious threat to the EU, it will not be easy to control or get rid of them. Those making such wrong decisions today might have to give an account to the EU public in the future, and I think they will definitely have to.