Afrin is liberated, locals are relieved

In Europe, the operatives and proponents of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG) fabricated some lies and deceived the European public. Unfortunately, the circles that have been manipulated by such propaganda spread odious claims such as that Turkey attacks civilians in Afrin and Turkey wages war on Kurds in Afrin.

Some media outlets in Europe published irrelevant photos from other places of the world with captions like civilians killed in Afrin, without researching the source of the photos. At the Bundestag and European Parliament, parliamentarians wore YPG scarves to protest Turkey. Various civil society members and even priests in a Vienna cathedral took part in the protests.

The saddest part is that those hiding behind this propaganda did not speak to even a single person from Afrin. Their only interlocutors have been the YPG militants who occupied Afrin, killed many civilians in the city and even confessed that they cooperated with Daesh in many villages in the Afrin region.

Turkish jets, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) never shelled civilians. Not a single household in or around Afrin has been damaged. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) set an example to the world with its successful and ethical operation that employed all the amenities of technology against terrorists. In the places where terrorists attempted to use civilians as shields, Operation Olive Branch was conducted with the utmost meticulousness that is worth its name and the terrorists were rendered ineffective without causing any harm to civilians. Of course, one of the aspects contributing to the success was the Free Syria Army's (FSA) acquaintance with locals and the region is that FSA fighters are Arabs, Turkmens and Kurds who are locals themselves.

Turkey did not fight against the Kurds in Afrin. Contrarily, the country has liberated the Kurds in Afrin from the tyranny of the YPG that terrorized the population.

Turkey did not shell civilians in Afrin. But for some reason, the Europeans who manipulate this lie did not react to the atrocity of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, who shells and kills civilians in Syria every day. Those remaining silent to Assad's mass killings made propaganda against NATO ally Turkey, which is fighting a total war against all the terrorist groups in the region as well as Assad's state terrorism. In fact, their activities impeded counterterrorism efforts instead of supporting them.

Now I would like to ask if some European groups that tried to stop Turkey's fight against terrorists in Afrin now proven wrong.

In 58 days, Turkey cleared Afrin from YPG positions. Currently, YPG bomb traps set against the Turkish military and civilians are being removed. Also, the tunnels they built with the support of countries such as the U.S. and France are being cleaned. Ninety-two percent of Afrin has been purged of terrorists. The remaining terrorists in several villages will be rendered ineffective in a few days.

In Afrin, Turkey gave a counterterrorism lesson to the entire world. The countries that have killed hundreds of civilians in Afghanistan, Iraq and other regions on the pretext of counterterrorism cannot say a single word against Ankara on the subject. Operation Olive Branch could have lasted only one week had civilians not been taken into account. It lasted 58 days sinc

e the main objective was to relieve the region from terrorism without harming civilians and to introduce permanent peace to Afrin, which has been accomplished.

Currently, locals in Afrin are very pleased with the result. Those who fled due to war and terrorism are returning to Afrin. Turkey has started some work to rebuild the infrastructure of the city. The facilities terrorists harmed will be renewed, roads will be restored, students will go back to schools and locals will cultivate their fields again. Afrin will be governed by locals from now on.

I suggest the parliamentarians who only spoke to YPG supporters while the YPG was tyrannizing the people of Afrin, speak to the locals in Afrin and hear the truth directly from them. The locals in Afrin are very pleased since they are relieved from terrorism, and thankful to Turkey for its support, unlike Europe, which sided with the YPG without speaking to the locals.

I hope I have made myself clear to those who want to understand.