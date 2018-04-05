Our European friends should not fall for lies

Campaigns based on lies are conducted against Turkey in Europe. Those who are Turkey's enemies and those who do not want to see Turkey as a member of the European Union and believe in nonsense such as that Europe is a Christian continent and the EU is a union of Christian states, of course, quite enjoy telling these lies, knowing that they are all lies. This is not surprising at all. These games have been staged for years.

The main issues of concern is that European counterparts and friends, whom have been known as Turkey-friendly or who have introduced themselves as such until recently, are inclined to believe these lies. Even though they have repeatedly visited Turkey and know the truths about the country, it is quite sad that they have fallen for the perception operations that have come forward in recent years. The perception operations based on outrageous and unrealistic claims about Turkey and especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have mainly targeted this segment anyway.

It is unfortunate that politicians from European social democratic or Christian democratic centrist parties or the deputies who say they are liberal or green are fooled by the lies abusing the issues they are sensitive to, and in turn lash out to Turkey. Similarly, the fact that journalists, whom we appreciate their work in many fields in the media, and authors denigrate Turkey in a way it does not deserve comment on the lies they have been told without conducting any research or questioning. This is above all a contradiction to the press code.

Is it in accordance with people of faith that priests who have had very good relations with Turks living close to their churches, now allow the rags of the PKK terrorist organization, the enemy of Turks and Muslims, to be hung on the walls of the church by believing the lies they have been told and, in turn, seem to be supporting such bloody acts of terrorism?

I ask my European friends why are they only talking to the representatives of terrorist organizations such as the PKK, Democratic Union Party (PYD), People's Protection Units (YPG) and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) that have been telling them lies about Turkey. Why do they not need to speak with their Turkish counterparts concerning these claims?

For example, they prefer to believe the lie that Turkey attacks the Kurds that the PKK spreads in order to stop Turkey's honorable and total fight in the name of humanity against terrorism in Syria's Afrin region. However, if you talk to Kurds in Europe or in Turkey, particularly in Afrin, they tell you that the PKK harms Kurds the most. European Kurds can tell you the truth about the PKK extorting money from Kurds in European countries, kidnapping their children to fight as terrorists and, even more heartbreaking, undertaking human and drug trafficking.

Turkey's European friends are either too naïve or unfortunately enjoy playing naïve. They still pretend to believe, knowing that the representatives of the PKK and FETÖ and the heads of associations under their command actually lie or feeling that the things they have been told are exaggerations and unreal.

They should try listening to Turkey and from Turks, Kurds and Alevis for once instead of association representatives that write "Alevi" on their signs but have nothing to do with the PKK, FETÖ or the Alevi community.

For example, have they ever talked to the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) association before believing the lies told about that association in the media? Or have they tried talking to the representatives of the National Vision (Milli Görüş) Association that they again approach with prejudices through the media? I was also very prejudiced of the National Vission in the past. However, if one talks to the managers who are active in these associations or similar associations denigrated in the same way, the difference between what has been told and the facts is clear. I especially recommend talking to young people and women who are active in these associations. In doing so, one can also detect that one's prejudices are wrong. A good democrat must have an opinion by listening to all sides.

While talking to ambassadors, consuls-general or state representatives when it comes to Turkey's fight against terrorism, if one argues that they take sides, then discuss the issue of the fight against terrorism with the opposition in Turkey. There are not just two opposition parties in Turkey. The People's Democratic Party (HDP) is the political spokesperson of the PKK and Europeans have listened to them enough. With regard to the Republic People's Party (CHP), unfortunately, they are only talking to just a few people, whereas a big majority of the CHP definitely supports Turkey's fight against terrorism.

Also, why do they not talk to the representatives of the Democratic Left Party (DSP) founded by Bülent Ecevit, whom they know so well? Or it is also possible for them to chat with representatives of the Patriotic Party. These parties are opposition parties and certainly not pro-Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Why do they not ask them about the PKK, FETÖ, Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, the PYD or the issue of a tourism boycott?

European officials cannot learn the truth by inviting only representatives of the PKK and PYD and HDP representatives who serve as the PKK's political spokespeople, or advocates of FETÖ to European Parliament. By inviting Turkey's opposition parties such as the DSP or the Patriotic Party, they can get their views on the fight against terrorism.

It does not matter if one is against Turkey or friendly, just do not take a stand based on one-sided information. Do not fall for these lies. If nothing at all, listen to the other sides. We have no other request.