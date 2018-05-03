The hypocrisy of some European circles

The snap elections on June 24 unravels the hypocrisy and double standards employed by some European groups with anti-Turkish sentiments.

In today's piece, I would like to mention some facts about the so-called human rights advocates and democracy disciples of Europe, including the Green Party proponents, leftists and social democrats.

These groups, who went so far as to accuse Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of being a dictator and insult millions of the Turkish electorate for using their democratic rights to vote, have harshly criticized Erdoğan and the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for cooperating with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) over the past years. These so-called Democrats of Europe even heinously tried to denigrate the late MHP leader Alparslan Türkeş and its current Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, defining the MHP as an anti-democratic entity.

Besides for this, they exerted all kinds of efforts to marginalize the MHP proponents and Turkish nationalists, who are organized across Europe through a number of organizations. Many local politicians of Turkish descent were dismissed from their parties in Europe only because they showed sympathy towards the MHP or attended the activities organized by the party.

Their practices are reminiscent of the excommunications of the Catholic Church during the Dark Ages. When any party member of Turkish descent is seen next to nationalists, their political life automatically comes to an end. This is scandalous for democracy. But the rules of democracy seem to have been suspended in recent years when Turks, who support Erdoğan are in question.

This situation also applied to the Felicity Party (SP) until recently. Especially the National Vision Movement has been subjected to many trials and surveillance by intelligence units across Europe. Both the movement and the SP were regarded as unfavorable in Germany, which is another violation of democratic rights.

But currently, the Europeans with anti-Turkish sentiments and the circles antagonistic to the MHP and the SP are growing fond of the latter and the former MHP members, who look to present alternative candidates against Erdoğan.

I am fascinated by the change in their behavior as a person living in Europe for many years.

The government agencies, political parties, even the Catholic and Protestant Churches as well as some unions, traditionally known for their anti-Turkey, anti-MHP stance in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria, are now siding with former MHP member and former Interior Minister Meral Akşener.

None of these groups are naive or ignorant. They are well informed about Turkey. Those smearing Akşener during her time as the interior minister are now calling upon people to support her.

But more surprisingly, how did they come to support the SP against the AK Party? Did it join the Socialist International unbeknownst to us?

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) representatives once attempted to omit the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) from the Socialist International by contending that it was not different from the MHP. And now, the same SPD members are ardently supporting the CHP, the newly-founded Good Party (İP) and the SP.

I wonder whether the good-willed and patriotic members of the CHP, İP, the SP and the Democrat Party (DP) do not get confused at all of this. Don't they ask themselves why the European groups, known for their antagonism towards Turkey and Islam, came to side with them all of a sudden? When they ask themselves this question, they will also realize the plans are aimed at undermining Turkey.

These groups do not want to Turkey as a strong social and democratic country. Therefore, they hold back from offering all kinds of support to Turkish politicians and parties, even those they once smeared or banned with hopes it would weaken Erdoğan's popular support.

In that sense, the decision to hold snap elections has unmasked the anti-Turkey groups in Europe.