Europe must see Erdoğan will win the elections

It is interesting how some democracy watchdogs seem to forget pro-democracy remarks when it comes to Turkey. Since the country announced it will hold early elections, some European leaders, politicians and journalists have mobilized as if the elections would be held in their countries.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosnian member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, met in Sarajevo. Some European countries with huge Turkish communities thought that they could stop Erdoğan from meeting his fellow citizens in those countries by banning election campaign activates.

These countries, however, do not restrict the PKK's terror propaganda or anything against Erdoğan and the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), for that matter. By banning election campaigns for Erdoğan and the AK Party, these countries have in fact violated democratic rights.

It is indeed scandalous to hinder the president and the ruling party of a country that is a NATO ally and European Union member candidate. But their fear is so overbearing that they do not abstain from making outrageous decisions. They are afraid that Erdoğan will be reelected as Turkey's President and the AK Party will have the parliamentary majority again. In fact, they are afraid of the democratic elections in Turkey and its people's choices. They are afraid of democracy. But their efforts to hinder the election process are only futile. As thousands of Turks gathered in Sarajevo from all across Europe, they gave the best possible response to those who thought they could obstruct Erdoğan's meeting with Turkish citizens in Europe.

Unfortunately, some European countries, who are afraid of Erdoğan winning the elections, have not learned any lesson from the past. Over the last decade, whenever there was a democratic election in Turkey, they have tried every means possible stop Erdoğan from winning but were disappointed every time.

These circles show their true colors when they show their support for a pro-PKK party, a politician of the old Turkey, and a small political party which they once marked as "dangerous." But only for the sake of blocking Erdoğan's path.

Yesterday, all the political parties in Turkey submitted their deputy candidates' lists to Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK). More than 7,000 nominees applied to the AK Party with the hopes to become one of its 600 hopeful parliament member candidates in the June 24 elections. This number was a record for Turkey which proves the Turkish people's love for Erdoğan.

After the announcement of election results, I wish to see the faces of those in Europe plotting against Erdoğan's victory. I have attended many meetings across Turkey with the Sabah Writers' Club. The support Erdoğan enjoys in many provinces, including Samsun, Van, Malatya, Kayseri, Adana, Mersin, Diyarbakır and Gaziantep, is unbelievable.I would actually like to invite the Europeans, who have problems with Turkey, to one of these events. They need to witness the people's enthusiasm. Not only in these cities, but in most of Turkey, the electorate is determined to opt for Erdoğan - not just for Turkey, but also for the Palestinians and the other aggrieved people across the world.

These circles must see that Erdoğan is going to win the upcoming elections. He will probably be elected in the first round while the AK Party will retain a majority in the Parliament. There is no need to be a clairvoyant to foresee that. The Turkish electorate knows who and which party to vote for. They are also aware of the fact that a victory for the other candidates, backed by Europeans with anti-Turkey sentiments, will spell disaster for the country.