Elephant, collapsed building, solstice: Top pictures of the week

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021.
Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. The Defense Ministry is working with warlords to mobilize local militias across the country, most particularly in the north, to try to stem the tide of the latest Taliban gains. Several key districts in the north of the country have fallen to the Taliban.
Children staying at a camp for people displaced during the 2015 clampdown of the military on the Rohingya receive toys during aid distribution from a volunteer group in Lashio, in Myanmar's eastern Shan state as their conditions have further deteriorated since the February 2021 coup.
A Palestinian man carries a boy away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli soldiers during a protest against the illegal West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established the previous month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 25, 2021.
People who fled the violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region wait to receive injeras, Ethiopia's staple food of sour fermented flatbread, from a kitchen as the only meal of the day at May Weyni secondary school, now hosting 10,500 displaced people as an IDP camp, in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region, June 19, 2021.
People hug behind roses placed by the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, in memory of Brazil's half a million COVID-19 victims, on June 20, 2021. On the eve, Brazil became the second country after the United States to surpass 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as the South American giant grapples with a third wave of the pandemic.
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
