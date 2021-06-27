Daily Sabah logo

Elephant, collapsed building, solstice: Top pictures of the week

by agencies Jun 27, 2021 12:27 pm +03 +03:00

An elephant searches for food in the kitchen of Radchadawan Peungprasopporn's home in Pa La-U, Hua Hin, Thailand, June 20, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Facebook account of Radchadawan Peungprasopporn)

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia, June 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man jumps over a bonfire during a celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in the Omsk region, Russia, June 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. The Defense Ministry is working with warlords to mobilize local militias across the country, most particularly in the north, to try to stem the tide of the latest Taliban gains. Several key districts in the north of the country have fallen to the Taliban.

(AP Photo)

In this photo taken on June 19, 2021

Children staying at a camp for people displaced during the 2015 clampdown of the military on the Rohingya receive toys during aid distribution from a volunteer group in Lashio, in Myanmar's eastern Shan state as their conditions have further deteriorated since the February 2021 coup.

(AFP Photo)

Flocks of birds rise into the sky at sunset in Turkey's Van province, June 23, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A Palestinian man carries a boy away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli soldiers during a protest against the illegal West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established the previous month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Demonstrators look at a fire as they clash with riot police during a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, at Portal Suba Bogota, Columbia, June 24, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People who fled the violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region wait to receive injeras, Ethiopia's staple food of sour fermented flatbread, from a kitchen as the only meal of the day at May Weyni secondary school, now hosting 10,500 displaced people as an IDP camp, in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region, June 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People hug behind roses placed by the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, in memory of Brazil's half a million COVID-19 victims, on June 20, 2021. On the eve, Brazil became the second country after the United States to surpass 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as the South American giant grapples with a third wave of the pandemic.

(AFP Photo)

A bride (C) and her friends pose for pictures after a wedding in the town hall at Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, June 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters Photo)

A municipality worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rests at the burial area provided by the government for victims of COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Vatican, June 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

