Turkey's 2023, 2053 and 2071 objectives

In Turkey, every segment of society is excited about the upcoming early elections, which is the beauty of democracy. Every candidate and party is putting all their efforts into the election campaigns. As always, the electorate will have the final say. After the ballots are counted on the evening of June 24, we will see who will become the next president and which parties will enter Parliament.As we have emphasized many times, outside interventions in Turkey's democratic system are rampant. Every means has been used to hamper Turkish democracy. Particularly, operations toward the dollar/TL rate are climbing as part of the endeavors to change the electorate's choices by damaging the economy.

Turkey has been standing up against this, which proves how solid the country's economy is. It is sure that no other country in the world could endure such foreign interventions and heinous plots. But Turkey continues to fight all these challenges because the Turkish electorate is aware of the plots aiming to weaken the country.

The electorate knows that they cannot get rid of economic problems if they yield to such operations and that foreign forces do not want to see a social, democratic and strong Turkey. However, these forces don't understand the fact that the Turkish nation does not want to see their country go back to being completely foreign-dependent. That was in the past, when "old" Turkey was dominated by military tutelage, ruled by weak coalition governments, and took orders from other countries. The old Turkey's economy was steered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) whereas its military was subordinate to imperialist powers. The Turkish nation also learned through experience that a social, democratic and strong Turkey is only possible with a strong leader. They have defended their leader and nation at all costs. And now, they are determined to defend their leader against the economic operations plotted in the run up to the June 24 elections.Turkish people see that a Turkey without the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will not be any different from Greece, which is deep in debt; might turn into Syria, which was torn by the civil war, and might lose its welfare level and economic stability.

In a nutshell, the Turkish nation knows very well that surrendering to the current economic challenges will bring back the old Turkey. The country is determined to prevent this. Therefore, the recent experiences and outside interventions are enhancing the electorate's determination. I am observing this determination even on the streets.

Today, President Erdoğan will declare the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) election manifesto. The manifesto will consist of six parts, including the topics of justice, development, democracy, poverty, prohibitions and anti-corruption, and supplement the previously announced manifesto.

The manifesto will include all the steps planned to be taken toward the objective of "social, democratic and strong Turkey," which will start to be built with the introduction of the presidential system. It will also touch upon the tangible steps planned to be taken in economic and social terms, the objectives for the years of 2023, 2053 and 2071, and Turkey's determination in the fight against terrorism.

As can be seen, Turkey will determine not only the next five years, but its 2053 and 2071 objectives on June 24. We have a lot to do to achieve these objectives. The country will make the right choice on June 24 to reform its justice system, improve its development moves that set an example to the world, finalize the democratization process, end poverty, eradicate terrorism, discard prohibitions and fight against corruption, which poses a serious threat to all nations. Our Western friends or foes must know that the Turkish nation will opt for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to accomplish all these targets.