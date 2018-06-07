The ingratitude of Greece

On July 15, 2016, Turkey's democracy gave a good account of itself. A military coup attempt orchestrated by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was repelled by the Turkish nation's heroic unarmed resistance to FETÖ-linked troops, who attacked civilians with tanks and jets.

If the FETÖ-linked military officers had succeeded and introduced a fascistic junta reminiscent of the Regime of the Colonels in Greece, Turkey would have turned into a bloodbath, and a civil war like Syria would have broken out in the country. All these threats were eliminated because the nation rallied behind and protected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Unfortunately, however, following the July 15 coup attempt, some EU countries did not give the required support to the Turkish people's resistance. They displayed a failure for human rights and democracy by hoping for the FETÖ operatives to succeed. Although they belatedly announcing that they were beside Turkey's democratic resistance, a number of EU countries have since granted asylum to FETÖ militants who fled Turkey.

Many EU countries, particularly Germany and Belgium, almost gave red-carpet treatment to FETÖ-linked military officers, who killed dozens and injured hundreds in Turkey. Today, these enemies of democracy are easily continuing their activities across the EU, which claims to be a stronghold of democracy. Despite Turkey's all efforts, including the submission of all necessary criminal files and evidence, the terrorists have not been extradited to Turkey.

Among all the EU countries, Greece owes its current democratic regime to Turkey. Its democracy was breached by the fascist Regime of the Colonels introduced after a bloody coup in 1967. But now it has turned into a hotel for all the FETÖ militants. One would expect Greece, which suffered a great deal under a fascist military rule, to better understand the fact these militants are the enemies of democracy, but, on the contrary, it refuses to extradite them to Turkey and has granted them asylum.

However, Greece and Greek Cyprus do owe their democratic regimes to Turkey as Turkey saved both countries from the hands of fascist coup plotters.

The fascist junta that seized the government by staging a coup in Cyprus on July 15, 1974, must be remembered. A fascist figure named Nikos Sampson staged a bloody coup with the support of the Regime of the Colonels in Greece and the Greek troops on the island and declared himself president. As the lives of the Greek and Turkish Cypriots not supporting the junta were threatened, Turkey had to launch an operation into Cyprus as a guarantor of the Republic of Cyprus and fought against the fascist coup plotters.

The fascist Sampson coup was defeated thanks to the Turkish army's intervention in Cyprus. Although a federation has not been established on Cyprus so far, two democratic regimes exist on both sides of the island. Greek and Turkish Cypriots peacefully coexist with their own parliamentary systems and democratic elections. Thanks to the Turkish army's intervention on Cyprus on July 20, 1974, thousands of lives were saved.

Besides, the Regime of the Colonels ended thanks to Turkish army's fight against the fascist coup plotters in Cyprus. The fascist colonels are still paying for their atrocities.

Unfortunately, Greece, which convicted and punished the Greek fascist junta rulers, as they deserved, is supporting and giving asylum to the Sampsons of Turkey today. I guess the leading ones resenting this situation are the rulers of the Regime of the Colonels who are still in jail in Greece. While the uniformed Greek murderers are paying for their actions, the uniformed Turkish terrorists can freely move in the country.

This attitude of Greece can be described as ingratitude. It is not possible to understand how the Greek democrats could remain silent to this.