FETÖ great terror threat to Germany

A "disease" has emerged in some EU countries in recent years. It is the disease of "The enemy of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is my friend." This relentless disease causes the greatest damage to those who have caught it.

That is why some EU countries are swarming with terrorists. Belgium is one of the countries where terrorist groups the PKK, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) have nested. When you go out and sit in a café in Brussels, Ghent or Antwerp, you can clearly see that FETÖ members who escaped from Turkey are wandering around freely. Not just terrorists, but also the business people that provided them with financial assistance and supported them for years live in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany or France with money or gold they stole from Turkey.

As you see, Turkey's traitors are Belgium's respected tourists. Unfortunately, the same is true for Germany.

FETÖ-member terrorists in officer uniforms, who killed hundreds of people and wounded over 2,000 people in Turkey on the July 15, 2016, have been living without any problems in Germany for two years.

FETÖ, which linked certain members of Parliament, journalists and prominent figures in Germany to itself by monetary relations, is operating its illegal organization with foundations, associations and business establishments founded in this country, the German intelligence and police units that should not have allowed this in the first place.

Their schools, where children are brainwashed, are still active in Germany. Unfortunately, these schools are raising the terrorists of the future. We experienced this in Turkey first-hand. FETÖ terror group, which educates poor children and puts them into professions in the fields needed by the terrorist group and then activates these members raised as "sleepers" when it is time, is actually a big threat to Germany.

The "journalist" members of this terror group, whose newspapers and magazines with many subscribers in Germany in the past were closed after their headquarters in Turkey was decrypted, today work as so-called "journalists" in the local newspapers of many German cities, manipulating the news for German public to "have a negative perception towards Turkey."

The few extensions of the FETÖ terrorist group in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) are unfortunately incorporated in the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Greens.

Providing financial support to FETÖ terrorist group, the business people residing in Germany provide safe shelter for the heads of the terrorist group, which organized the fascist military coup attempt of July 15, 2016, after they fled from Turkey. Property-rich FETÖ members and supporters are known to make a special effort for the terrorists who escaped from Turkey to Germany to live comfortably.

Today, these terrorists, who are protected in Germany because they are the enemies of Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are in fact a great threat to Germany's social peace and future. This terrorist group, which is organized by exploiting people's religious feelings and Islam, is actually much more dangerous than Daesh. Be sure that this terrorist group that does not just find shelter in the countries it has infiltrated but also operates in line with its goals for the next twenty or thirty years, is already making its nets in order to become a force in Germany.

Tomorrow it may be too late if necessary measures are not taken in Germany.

It is our only consolation that the real face of FETÖ has been recognized in the German media and politics over the last few months. Germany will set an example for small EU member states such as Belgium, when it takes the necessary steps against the FETÖ terrorist group.

It is time for Germany to correct the mistake of "the enemy of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is my friend." Otherwise, it will bear very painful results for the terrorist groups, which are the enemies of humanity and democracy, to form a deeper "network" and spread their germs in the countries they have infiltrated each passing day.