Problems are solved by Turkey, not despite Turkey

The new term has begun in Turkey.

Following the elections on June 24, 2018, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was elected the first president of the presidential government system, Turkey's transition to the new system took place with a spectacular ceremony attended by the heads of state and senior representatives of many countries. Erdoğan and the ministers in his government took their offices. It happened pretty quickly as well because the first international summit to be attended by Erdoğan after taking office will be the "NATO Meeting of Heads of State and Government."

The "NATO Meeting of Heads of State and Government" will be held in Belgium's capital Brussels July 11-12, and the summit will take place for the first time in NATO's new headquarters. Erdoğan will meet with the leaders of several NATO member countries, including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and hold bilateral talks during the summit.

Talks are also expected to focus on some NATO member states' support for the terrorist organization PKK's Syrian branch, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and the S-400 defense missiles Turkey purchased from Russia.

While informing its allies about the steps taken, Turkey will again express more clearly that it expects them to take the right steps toward fighting terror and provide support in this context.

Meanwhile, the summit, during which Erdoğan is expected to meet with European Union Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, is a chance for the EU in this sense.

Erdoğan's visit to Brussels on the occasion of the NATO summit right after Turkey's elections should be considered a great opportunity for the EU to improve its relations with the "New Turkey." We hope the EU appreciates this opportunity.

Turkey is set on gaining EU membership despite all the wrong policies of the EU. The country has never changed its EU strategy and is committed to attaining membership. The only thing that is expected from the EU is honesty with Turkey.

Unfortunately, the EU has recently been making mistakes. It continues to support the policies of Greece and South Cyprus aimed at deadlocking the Cyprus issue. The Cyprus issue, however, can be solved. The same applies to the ongoing problems in the Aegean between Greece and Turkey. The EU cannot make any contributions to the solutions of these problems by following South Cyprus and Greece. With the support of Greece, South Cyprus is trying to exclude Turkey from the process of resolving the Cyprus issue with a policy "foolish" enough to think that it could turn Turkish Cypriots living in Cyprus against Turkey. However, neither Turkey nor Turkish Cypriots will allow it. On the contrary, they are fighting for the rights of Turkish Cypriots in every way for a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue and for the energy resources on the island. Since the Cyprus issue has remained unresolved, it would be correct to search for the reasons in the southern part of Cyprus and not the north.

The EU's analysis of this issue has been incorrect and at the same time, they continue to make mistakes by taking steps against Turkey using Greek Cypriots' obstruction of the settlement of the Cyprus issue into account in matters such as Turkey's EU membership or visa exemption.

Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on July 10 before attending the NATO Summit in Brussels. During his visit to the TRNC, he will meet with President Mustafa Akıncı and Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman. And during his time in the TRNC, he will deliver important messages to both the EU and South Cyprus. The EU, Greece and South Cyprus should watch Erdoğan's visit and carefully listen to the messages he will give.

If they really want a solution to the Cyprus issue, they should know that they have a chance with Erdoğan, who is absolutely determined to solve the problem; but only if they are in favor of a real solution that is fair for the two communities.

Yes, the new term has begun, and this new period in Turkey has the potential to be a valuable step for all its counterparts, especially the EU, for improving their relations with Turkey.