Do our European 'friends' not wish to see democracy in Turkey?

Turkish people poured onto the streets on Sunday to commemorate the second anniversary of the coup attempt by militants of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), who infiltrated the Turkish military. On July 15, 2016, Turkish citizens repelled the coup attempt and upheld their democracy by resisting the coup plotters. On the second anniversary of the atrocity, millions of people attended the commemoration ceremony organized at the Bosporus Bridge, where pro-coup militants killed 34 citizens on the night of the coup.

In all 81 provinces, millions of Turkish people condemned the coup plotters and FETÖ once again. On Sunday, the mosques displayed the magnificence of "sala," a special call to prayer, in remembrance of the salas that were recited all night during the coup attempt to support our people's heroic resistance against pro-coup troops. Salas were recited in 90,000 mosques across Turkey.

Also, hundreds of thousands of Turkish people living abroad commemorated July 15 with various ceremonies and organizations. In Europe, ceremonies were held in seven countries and 14 cities. Our people living in different parts of the world headed to Turkish embassies and consulates to show the world that they uphold and protect democracy in Turkey.

In a speech he made during the commemoration ceremony in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "This nation is noble, courageous and gallant. This nation upholds their freedom at the cost of their lives. This nation has the virtue of acting in unison when the homeland is in question."

People of all ages resisted the coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Those who were killed while resisting the pro-coup troops include youth, the elderly, women and men aged 16 to 60.

This resistance was unprecedented. Veterans stood up against tanks by risking their lives, housewives drove the commercial vehicles of their husbands to intercept military vehicles, municipal drivers chased tanks with trucks, workers blocked the exit doors of military posts with trucks loaded with stones, villagers set fire to their fields to hinder the lift-off of the F-16 jets seized by militants. Such stories of bravery and many others comprised the democracy resistance of Turkey. But unfortunately, Europe left Turkey alone during that night of atrocity.

The Turkish people will never forget this faithlessness. The so-called democrats, press members and politicians of Europe who unabashedly supported dictator Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Egypt remained silent during the coup attempt, hoping for the success of the FETÖ militants. We will never forget that.

The situation today is even worse. Everything has been revealed so far. The militants were apprehended and it was proven that FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the coup attempt. The murderers and co-conspirators were fairly tried and punished in line with the requirements of a state of law.

Interestingly, our European friends who are generally very keen to observe the hearings pertinent to the PKK terror group did not attend the FETÖ trials. They never showed any interest in the trials that proved FETÖ's atrocities. I can only assume that they are already informed about the facts revealed in the cases.

Our European friends who share tweets, write articles or issue statements on Turkey at every opportunity, chose to remain silent during Turkey's democracy resistance while Turkey was commemorating the 251 citizens who were martyred while resisting the coup. They did not even share a single tweet that showed support to the millions who poured onto the streets and squares to protect democracy. On the other hand, we did not forget the tweets and articles that spread the lie "five million people gathered against Erdoğan" during the electoral campaign period only three weeks ago. The fact is, only 300,000 people gathered in a square in Istanbul to listen to the opposition leader.

Kati Piri, Claudia Roth and some others proved once again on the second anniversary of the atrocity that they do not wish to see democracy in Turkey. We are not surprised since we are already aware of this fact. A Turkish saying goes: "With friends like that who needs enemies?" which sums up the attitude of Turkey's so-called friends.