Cooperation against Trump policies is essential

What happened in the latest NATO Summit hopefully taught a lesson to the European NATO allies. The EU and European countries who have so far trusted the U.S. have to face the fact that they cannot achieve anything with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's policies are deepening the economic problems of Europe while the trade war between the U.S. and China is undermining many EU countries. Every step Trump takes regarding Russia causes commercial losses in the European economy.

Currently, the U.S. impositions on Iran are constraining the businesspeople in Europe.

Each passing day, the interests of the U.S. and the rest of the world are starkly clashing. European countries have so far only issued press statements to criticize the harm done by the U.S. It is not known whether they can take further steps in this regard in the future, but U.S. sanctions are threatening the stability of all of Europe.

As long as the boycott policies, sanctions and threats of the U.S. continue harming the EU's commercial relations with important countries like Russia, China and Iran, the unemployment rates in Europe will undoubtedly climb. In addition, considering Europe's dependence on these countries in terms of energy, it can be said that hard times are awaiting Europe this winter.

Consequently, it is high time to lean towards alternative policies and cooperation against the U.S. It is essential for the EU to improve its relations with Russia and China. The U.S. president's heinous remarks on Germany due to the country's relations with Russia in the field of energy might reach alarming levels due to the impositions on trade relations with Iran. None of the EU countries should allow such heinous insults. In this sense, the announcement by the EU to continue trade relations with Iran was the most proper answer given to the U.S. Yet this step alone is not enough.

It is time to end the policies based on the restrictions of the U.S. To this end, the EU needs new allies. Russia and China are no longer enemies as Trump suggests. These two countries with communist roots have perfectly adapted to the capitalist system up until this day. Compared to the U.S., it can even be said that China's actions are much more consistent. In this respect, the issue of Iran might offer a new chance for a new global system. The U.S. must see that it is alone in terms of Iran, which may mark a new beginning.

A similar change is also needed for the EU's Turkey policy. As one of the countries standing up against the ill-judged policies of the U.S., Turkey is putting up a dignified resistance by all available means. In this sense, the country steers for new partnerships with Russia, China and other countries trying to come up with alternative policies. At the same time, the country keeps up its determination for EU membership. So, Turkey is remaining loyal to its EU strategy despite all the wrongdoings of the EU.

The EU must correctly analyze this factor since Turkey's EU membership will be a great chance for the EU to form new alternatives against the U.S. Such an opportunity should not be missed.

Turkey has recently proven its determination concerning the EU once more. On Monday, three deputy ministers appointed to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey were announced, one of whom is quite well-known in the EU capital: Turkey's permanent representative to the EU Faruk Kaymakçı. We hope the EU will analyze this development in a correct way.

Another statement important for EU-Turkey relations came from Germany. Germany has announced that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Germany on Sept. 28 and 29. In the following period, Turkey will surely maintain its active and determined EU policy.

If the EU is able to draw lessons from past mistakes and endeavors to better relations with Turkey, a bright future can be secured both for the EU and Turkey.