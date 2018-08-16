The US will be the losing side

The U.S. is currently at odds with almost the entire world. The country is in a cutthroat trade war with China while trying to sabotage the Russian economy, threatening Britain, Germany and other NATO allies, resorting to all means to disrupt the EU's stability and trying to punish the U.N. for a statement after the U.S.' Jerusalem announcement.

Other than Israel and a few minor countries, the U.S. is all alone in the world now. In Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia, anti-U.S. stance is on a sharp rise. If this is what the U.S. President Donald Trump desires, then he is surely achieving it. He discredits the United States image across the world only for the sake of flimsy election strategies and plans regarding domestic policies. The exchange manipulation kicked off might be favoring U.S. domestic politics for the time being, but it will definitely return like a boomerang and harm the U.S. economy in the medium and long terms. As in the case of China, the U.S. sanctions are actually doing the greatest harm to the U.S. economy itself.

In China, German passenger cars produced in the U.S. are not sold anymore despite being one of the biggest markets for these cars. The workers employed in the U.S.-based factories of these vehicles will soon understand what it means.

Also, most EU countries have not been conforming to U.S. sanctions on Russia whereas the embargo on Iran is not supported by any country that has trade relations with Iran.

Similarly, the U.S. attack on the Turkish economy has backfired as Turkey keeps resisting. Besides, such attacks are enabling Turkey to create new alternatives. People across Turkey are changing their dollars and the use of the U.S. dollar in trade has started to lose its heyday. In trade relations established in many fields with China, Russia and Iran, Turkey is taking new steps toward using national currencies of the relevant countries.

Turkey will not yield to the impositions of the U.S. as they are only applicable in colonies. Against the threats and blackmailing attempts of the U.S., Turkish citizens are resisting with ever increasing determination.

Trump passed a bill that sought to prevent Turkey from receiving the F-35 fighter jets, although Turkey financially contributed to and joined the production process of the jets, he above all discredited the U.S.' trustworthiness since the U.S. is not entitled to impose such a sanction. The U.S. took this decision by disregarding international law, which proves that the country is an unreliable "strategic partner" in terms of the Turkish defense industry.

Meanwhile the U.S. has provided weaponry aid to the terror group PKK's Syrian offshoots the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), yet it threatens Turkey with a weapons embargo, which demonstrates that Turkey was right in purchasing the S-400 air defense missile system from Russia.

Today, Turkey has every reason to distrust the U.S., which was a strategic partner until recently.

In fact, Turkey sets a noteworthy example in terms of other countries' relations with the U.S. Turkey's current resistance to the U.S. is reminiscent of the old popular slogan used against them: "two, three, more Vietnams." More countries like Turkey are needed to fight against U.S. policies that deprecate the entire world. The new slogan for this cause might be "two, three, more Turkeys."

It is pleasing that European countries including Germany, Italy and Britain, superpowers like China and Russia and dozens of other countries are giving their support to Turkey. People all across the world, especially those in Muslim countries, are changing their dollars into other currencies to side with Turkey. Not only Turkish citizens, but people from many other countries are boycotting U.S. products to act in solidarity with Turkey.

Of course, it is not easy for the Turkish economy to grapple with a world power that plots such heinous attacks, but as can be seen, the country is resisting and will keep resisting, which sets an example for all other countries.

If the U.S. does not put a brake on Trump, the country will definitely be the losing side. Those awakening to this fact are increasing every day in the U.S. We hope that the U.S. electorate will see this fact and tell the others that this trajectory is causing great harm to the U.S.