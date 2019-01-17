The British are already regretful

The election results in London on Tuesday night came out as expected. Despite all the efforts of the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Theresa May, the outcome is a total fiasco. The 432 disapproval against the 202 approval votes came as no surprise to anyone. The United Kingdom disapproved the Brexit deal that the European Union and Britain were working on for weeks and hardly came to an agreement. Next Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May will present a plan B. However, regardless of what May will present, it doesn't seem like it will gain approval.

In reality, even the British citizens in the street are tired of this "Brexit Theater." Not only British citizens but citizens of other EU member states are also tired of hearing about Brexit. Even those that have approved exiting the EU during the referendum had not predicted it to be this difficult. Similarly, many EU citizens who were pleased by thinking that "they were getting rid of the British" had not expected that they would suffer many economic problems due to Brexit. Now everybody has faced reality.

A non-EU member, Britain will lose many benefits. Especially many British citizens, who are realizing that they are going to lose many opportunities they have when they lose EU citizenship, are attempting to become citizens of other EU states. The number of British citizens applying to become citizens in Germany is enormous. We can see the case of many British citizens applying for German citizenship to be an unusual situation when we think about the historical conflicts between the U.K. and Germany and the prejudice of the two nation's citizenry toward each other.

On the other hand, the situation in the EU, from where the United Kingdom is to be separated, is also not so bright. Especially those who have close trade relations with England are extremely troubled. In short, nobody is pleased with this situation. So, what is going to happen?

First, let's mention this: no matter how hastily Jeremy Corbyn, the current leader of the Labour Party, applies for a vote of confidence, Labour has no chance in this matter. The conservatives who managed to form a minority government only by the aid of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is a party composed of 10 Northern Irish Protestant members of Parliament, will protect their prime minister.

Both the DUP and the Conservatives are smart enough to not to go to an election just because Labour is asking for it. Since Theresa May also stated that she is not going to resign, this issue has to be solved with the current government.

On March 29, 2019, United Kingdom must secede from the EU. However, a Brexit without a deal means chaos for both sides. Despite the EU proclaiming that they are "ready" for it, the situation is actually grim.

If Britain asks for it on March 29, 2019, it can get an extension until July 1, 2019. Because the current European Union Parliament's five-year period lasts until that time, if England was not to join the European Parliament elections on May 23 and May 26 and no British member was to be elected, this matter will also come to an end.

In short, everybody is regretful. We Turks have a beautiful proverb: "The last regret will not help." Maybe because of this reason both sides have to agree upon a solution without a Brexit. Maybe if a second referendum opportunity is allowed for British citizens, the problem will be solved by itself. Because it will not come as a surprise if this time the majority votes to stay in the EU.