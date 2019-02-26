Egypt and the EU's double standards

Although constantly preaching about democracy and human rights, EU leaders seem perfectly comfortable being the guests of a bloody dictator in Egypt.

Why has the European public remained silent about the cooperation between EU representatives and a dictator who murdered dozens of people in Egypt?

Media in EU member states, especially those reporters who print every lie regarding freedoms in Turkey as headlines, have taken great care not to write anything about Egypt.

At this point, the EU's double standards have become even clearer and our comments regarding the situation have been validated.

While Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who usurped Egypt's democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi in a bloody military coup, is being condemned around the world for numerous deaths, select representatives of the European Commission and EU member states are attending a questionable summit in Egypt.

Just recently, on Feb. 20, 2019, nine young men were executed, despite the fact that they had committed no crimes. They were judged in a court that ignored all their human rights and forced them to testify using torture. They were sentenced to death. They were killed. There is no difference between their murderer, Egypt's dictator el-Sissi and the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

Didn't the representatives, who joined the summit on Sunday and Monday, in Egypt's touristic town of Sharm el-Sheikh know about the video where Mahmoud al-Ahmadi, who was one of the young men convicted after an unjust trial, was convicted on the basis that the judge said "you have accepted your crime."

In reply, Ahmadi said: "They tortured us. Those who are responsible are here, I can show them, but I don't know what will happen to me. The electricity they were subjected us to was enough to support Egypt for 20 years." Are not these words enough to make the hearts of those EU representatives ache?

In this questionable summit, where half of the 21 active members of the Arab Union didn't participate, matters regarding cooperation on common strategic subjects like security and climate change as well as investments, economic progress, the Palestine problem, developments in Libya and the status of wars in Syria and Yemen were discussed. However, all this is in vain because discussions made in this summit have no meaning, where half of the Arab nations were not represented and the remaining half has only participated with low-level delegations.

For this reason, we want to ask, was it worth being the guests of a bloody dictator for such a questionable summit?

EU leaders and EU commission representatives damaged the prestige of the EU with this double standard by going to Egypt, which is a country where all EU values are ignored.

It seems like the economic profit of certain EU member states is more important than both the prestige of the EU and the EU's standards on human rights and freedom.

Some EU member states - who are selling warplanes, making major energy agreements and improving their trade relations with a regime that is trampling on human rights in Egypt - are proving the words of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: "They don't want to make Turkey an EU member state because it is a Muslim country." Because "the lack of democracy in Muslim states" and the "oppression of Muslims under dictators" are seemingly making trade relations easier. An EU that has problems with democratic elections in Muslim states contradicts its own values.

Unfortunately, the EU's stance regarding this matter can be summarized as "democracy for the EU and dictatorship for Muslim states." Sad but true.

Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, who harshly reacted to the participation of EU leaders in a summit in Egypt, said, "Where are your values and principles? Shame on all of you!" At the time, he was directly addressing EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Council President Donald Tusk and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

I think Kalın has effectively made a point here.