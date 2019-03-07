'S-400 issue' not the real problem - the US is

Every passing day the U.S. is creating a new problem with a new country. Maybe the real problem is the U.S. itself. By creating problems with the EU on matters of economy and energy, in its core, it is trying to gain single-sided advantages. Its recent effort to leave "NATO's economic burden" on the shoulders of European nations, which has been pushed especially within NATO by President Trump, is another such example.

The recent U.S. moves towards the U.N. were even more scandalous. Its "superpower" status, which is a source of pride for it, cannot be disputed. It is obviously one of the superpowers, however, in regards to the responsibilities of being a superpower, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the U.S. has failed.

Its decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, using its "superpower" privileges, has caused and will continue to cause problems in the region in the future. It was a testimony to U.S.' irresponsible leadership.

The entire world is observing with worry the U.S.' recent behavior, including its economic pressure on certain EU member states, its announcement about certain NATO member states that do not fit any diplomatic principles and especially its recent threats against the EU member states that buy natural gas from Russia.

Its decision to pull out from Syria, but only seemingly doing it and in the meantime providing military aid to the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian extension, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in the form of thousands of weapons is actually making us question the U.S.' sincerity in fighting terrorism. Isn't the suspicion regarding its actual goal in the territories

- that it is staying on by using the fight against Daesh as a reason but not actually fighting Daesh legitimate?

It is clear to the entire world that its actual goal in threatening Turkey in the military field, in addition to its attempts to put economic pressure on its ally is directed at something else.

Its threats against European nations to force them not to buy natural gas from Russia and its lies that "German cars produced in southern California are a national threat" actually shows the U.S.' real concern - for its own profits and economic goals, the U.S. sees no problem in throwing the entire world in chaos.

Its leadership, which thinks that "the U.S. is the entire world," and its president, who runs after the dream of "having totally dependent allies under the control of the U.S.," is creating new problems daily to put themselves in the most advantageous position within the new world order.

Another example of this is the latest threats against Turkey. Turkey does not feel the need to buy air defense systems just because it is bored or just for the sake of it.

For many years Turkey has been the target of enemy missiles; it has to protect its land and citizens. Although a NATO member state, its NATO "allies" have left Turkey alone in this matter. Only during the war in Iraq, the Netherlands and Germany brought their own Patriot Air Defense Systems and then took them back.

Since Turkey has experienced first-hand that air defense cannot be achieved with borrowed systems, it wants to have its own air defense system.

The U.S. always stalled Turkey in this matter and never came close to selling the Patriot Air Defense Systems.

As a result, Turkey turned to alternative sources and made a deal with Russia for the S-400 Air Defense System. However, despite this, it is still holding talks with the U.S. because it is showing care to not have its air defense dependent on a single nation.

The U.S., on the other hand, is threatening its ally Turkey, which it has left alone with sanctions. The U.S., which did not give Patriot Air Defense Systems, is putting pressure on Turkey by saying "why are you buying the S-400?" It is even making a ridiculous claim by saying that Turkey is going to cause harm to NATO by having a Russian air defense system.

However, NATO member Greece has had the Russian S-300 Air Defense System for many years. In addition to this many NATO member states and many EU members, such as eastern European countries, have armies filled with Russian-made weapons and vehicles. In short, Turkey is the last country to be accused on this matter.

However, for the U.S., the concern is not actually the S-400. The real concern is to make Turkey a nation dependent on the U.S., similar to the old Turkey. It wants a weak Turkey that is dependent on discarded U.S. weapons. However, that old Turkey does not exist anymore. The Turkish nation has awakened. The new Turkey is going forward in its aim to protect its stakes within the geographical position it is in, despite the U.S.' threats.