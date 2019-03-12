They will be frustrated again on March 31

On March 31, 2019, there will be local elections in Turkey. I repeat - only local elections. Let me remind you. The general elections have been completed and there will be no further elections until 2024.

In Europe, especially in certain circles within the EU that are against the membership of Turkey in the EU or those that do not want Turkey to be a powerful state within its region, some people started have to panic. Those who are willing to use every election in Turkey as an opportunity to wear down President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are again on the job.

Again they are hopeful for the opposition, which the nation is not supporting. Since even they themselves actually do not trust the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and its Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who is renowned for having too many failures in elections, which are not trusted by the voters in both local and general elections, they are actually having hopes for terrorist organizations.

This time they have mobilized the terrorist organizations, which they are nurturing and harboring in their own countries, for the local elections. They know the CHP cannot succeed. They have already realized that they are unable to fool the real Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voters with the artificially formed Good Party (İP). The Felicity Party (SP), which they have put into the election to target ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) voters, is a total failure. They only trust in the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), and it is actually the terrorist organization PKK they trust, not the HDP.

The situation in these circles in the EU is grim in this way. As in every election, in this election too as their last resort, they are attempting to affect the Turkish nation's democratic choices.

They gave the silent extensions to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) terrorists, which they are protecting and feeding in the heart of Europe, the order to support the CHP, İP and SP.

Also, they have conveyed the orders from the center of terrorism in the Qandil mountains to the HDP, which is in the position of being a mouthpiece for the PKK terrorist organization, which is being allowed to organize within the heart of Europe.

The HDP is supporting the CHP, İP and SP, who are in theory opposing what it advocates. All of these three parties, although being supposedly against terrorism, are welcoming the support of HDP coming through the orders of the PKK terrorist organization.

This is a very shameful situation.

Certain circles within the EU, which claims that it is the "cradle of democracy," and parties within Turkey which the nation does not elect due to not trusting them, are imagining that they will be successful in the elections on March 31, 2019, with the help of terrorist organizations.

They were unable to draw any lessons from the past failures of this method, which is a shame for humanity. They tried this method at almost every election and referendum. It didn't work. It won't work. Since they do not properly trust the "dirty election works" in Turkey that they organize, they are also going to produce a March 31 Election Support decision in the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week. The European Parliament is also going to vote and decide on a Turkey Report, which has no relation to the real Turkey whatsoever. A Turkey report that, rather than realizing the realities of Turkey, actually acts as an advocate for those who are willing to harm Turkey, and the Turkey opposition which is guiding them are again going to cause a loss in prestige for the European Parliament in the eyes of Turkish nation with this report. This report, that is to be voted on prior to March 31, which is full of unrealistic accusations regarding Turkey and expectations which many EU member states will never accept, is also going to end up within the waste bin of history real fast. All of these efforts are in vain.

I have bad news for those who are making and carrying out these plans. Last Sunday I witnessed three meetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is also the chair of the AK Party, with voters across Turkey. I have watched tens of thousands of people support the AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) candidates with great enthusiasm in the cities of Adana, Mersin and İskenderun, where I journeyed with the president. I have seen that MHP candidates are not only receiving the support of MHP voters but also AK Party voters in Adana and Mersin. I have seen that AK Party Hatay candidate for mayor was supported with enthusiasm by MHP voters in İskenderun.

Voters in Turkey are obviously in opposition to those who are attempting to win elections by supporting the PKK terror organization, which is responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of people.

Voters who voted for the HDP in Diyarbakır and Van in the past, have suffered dire consequences due to mayors that have gained their positions with the support of PKK by seeing that they cause great harm, primarily to people living in southeast. They don't want to suffer the same pains again.

Those who are thinking that through "dirty plans" perpetrated by their proxies they can affect the democratic choice of Turkish people are going to be frustrated yet again on March 31.

Rather than meddling in the elections in Turkey in this manner, it would be better for our European "friends" to focus on the European Parliament elections that are going to be held on May 23 and 26.