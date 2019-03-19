Muslim, Christian Democrats must fight against terrorism

Last Saturday we were rocked by some bitter news from New Zealand - 50 people were brutally murdered in a fascist, racist attack on two mosques in Christ Church.

We fiercely condemn the attack and pray for the swift recovery of wounded and peace for the dead. We should also note that the terrorist attacks reminded us of two crucial truths yet again.

First of all, terrorism has no religion, nationality and language. Terrorism is a bane of humanity. If we don't fight against all kinds of terrorism, the world is bound to suffer more pain.

Secondly, this attack shows the level anti-Muslim attitudes and Muslim enmity has grown to. We have seen that anti-Islam and anti-Muslim Islamophobic rhetoric can turn into a murderous and perverted ideology. The world must raise its voice against this rhetoric and say stop to the Islamophobic fascist terrorism.

Following the bloody terrorist attack in New Zealand, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called New Zealand president Dame Patsy Reddy over the phone and condemned this terrorist attack for the sake of all Muslims.

"I pray for the benevolence of Allah for our martyred brothers, and swift recovery of the wounded. As the President of Turkey and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), I will follow this event to the end, and I will work to prevent similar events from happening in the rest of the world," Erdoğan said. He yet again made it clear that Turkey was willingly shouldering the responsibility for the entire world's Muslim community.

Of course, the EU and European countries also issued many statements. However, we have seen the double standard yet again. Nothing has been done other than the statements. We want to ask, will those who walked for the Charlie Hebdo victims also walk for the Muslims murdered in New Zealand? However, we responded. No one else moves a muscle! However, I remember very well. I have flown with that period's president to the huge demonstration walk made for "Charlie Hebdo." I had participated in the walk with the Turkish President. In fact, while we were carrying Turkish flags and condemning terrorism, some French citizens, out of emotional outburst, took our flags and carried them themselves.

Unfortunately other than New Zealand citizens, the proper response is not given to this bloody attack, starting with Europe. We are sad.

Despite this, Turkey has mobilized its resources, while the U.N., EU and the rich yet indifferent Muslim states only watch. Turkey and Turkish citizens know what terrorism is because they have suffered long at their bloody hands. Our ancestors said, "The fire burns where it lands," and it is true. The fire this time burned the Muslims in New Zealand.

Vice President Fuat Oktay and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu flew immediately to New Zealand in a show of solidarity and relate President Erdoğan and the Turkish nation's condolences.

Following a record 19 hours and 40 minutes flight, they immediately went to Christchurch after landing.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu said to the Muslims greeting him "Even if there are thousands of kilometers between us, our hearts are one with our citizens in New Zealand. Wherever they are we will be by their sides, and we will never leave them alone." and made it felt that not only with words but also with actions, Turkey will always by the side of the victims of terrorism.

They had emotional meetings with Al Noor mosque Imam and the Muslim community in Christchurch. They offered their condolences and wished patience by sharing their pain. They also came together with the members of New Zealand Islam Associations in Christchurch, where the attack took place. They have conveyed the Turkish Nation and its President's condolences and wishes for their wellbeing. They have visited the terror victims that are being treated in the hospital.

They told New Zealand Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters that as a country which has fought against terrorism for years, they are willing to provide any help to New Zealand. They have taken information regarding the investigation that is being held.

By coming together with New Zealand General Governor Patsy Reddy, they have asked that everyone responsible in this planned attack will be identified. Make no mistake, Turkey will do everything it can to reveal of the parts of this attack that are left in darkness. However, we should mention: Europeans who are indifferent because the offense has happened in New Zealand are making a huge mistake because the roots of this attack are in Europe! The ever-rising Islamophobia in Europe is out in the open. The number of mosques and Muslims that are being attacked by far-right and racists are increasing. Time to say a stop to this is nigh and passing. Remaining indifferent against racism and Islamophobia, which is not only a danger for Muslims but for all European democrats, is not an option. European Muslim and Christian Democrats should fight against terrorism, racism and Islamophobia together. For example, hunting for votes for the European Parliament elections that will be held on May 23 and 26, 2019, through "Islam and Muslim enmity" should not be allowed.

Such pains should not be repeated, and for this, together we have to take a stand.