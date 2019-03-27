A common stance against Israel, US is necessary

One of the unsolvable problems of the Middle East for decades has been the matter of the lands under Israel's occupation, and U.S. President Donald Trump government's single-sided wrong steps are making this matter even more unsolvable.

In fact, the U.S.' attempt to "end" the issue in favor of Israel with these steps is likely to produce even worse outcomes. Let us remind everyone that Israel has been keeping the Golan Heights, Syrian land, under its occupation since 1967.

The Trump administration, by trampling all international decrees, announced that it has accepted Jerusalem as Israel's capital and later on moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. However, it has been met with great repercussions from world public opinion. Starting with Turkey, a majority of the U.N. member states did not accept the U.S. step. In fact, although the U.S. has put pressure on many countries, it has remained alone. However, it seems this lesson was not enough since now its Golan Heights decree is in the spotlight.

The U.S. is harming regional and world peace with every step it is taking, which is shifting the delicate balance toward Israel's favor in the Middle East. It is understood that it has only one goal and that is to provide support for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is losing support every day. The Netanyahu government is crucial for U.S. profits within the region. For this reason, Trump is not afraid to face off the entire world's public opinion in order to make Netanyahu stronger within Israel's internal politics.

It is no coincidence that it is using a similar argument with Israel while making "anti-Iran" statements and announcing the Tehran government as an "enemy,"

by pulling out of the nuclear deal with Iran and when accepting Jerusalem as Israel's capital. In addition, by canceling aid sent to Palestinians, it has clearly shown its intentions. Now it has added to the growing list of benefits it was giving to Netanyahu with this Golan Heights matter.

The U.S. plans to become the most prominent superpower within the region again, by using Israel and by strengthening Netanyahu's hand in elections through affecting Israel's internal politics; this decision is rightfully making regional governments and Palestinians worried. With every step it took in the Middle East to this day, the U.S. has only brought "blood, death and devastation" to the region. This time the concern of "having an even bigger disaster" is justified. Russia and Iran's support to Syria and these two countries' increasing prominence within Syria with every passing day is harming U.S. plans within the region. Because of this, it is planning to use Israel, under Netanyahu's governance, more actively.

The main reasons that make the Golan Heights important for Israel are security and water. The area is critical from a geostrategic perspective. In addition, it has rich water sources. Israel procures one-third of its water needs from the Jordan River and the Golan Heights. In addition, the Golan Heights, which are one of the highest points within the region and only 60 kilometers away from Damascus, also provide a substantial strategic advantage to Israel. In short, both Israel's and the U.S.' national profits benefits make the Golan Heights, which are under Israeli occupation, very precious. If we were to say that "the U.S.' first target is going to be Damascus together with Israel, which controls these heights, it wouldn't be wrong. Especially Tehran's presence in Damascus is one of the main justifications offered by the U.S. and Israel in this context.

The latest present that the U.S. has given Netanyahu, who is visiting the Washington as of yesterday, was the decree signed by Trump, accepting "Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights." With this present presented to Netanyahu on a golden tray, the U.S. again started a new adventure full of "blood and pain" within the region.

The first reaction came from Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "The U.S. president's unfortunate statement brought the region on the brink of a new crisis. We would never allow the occupation of the Golan Heights to be legalized. The U.N.'s decision on this matter is certain. France has the same position. I will meet with Trump, and I will tell this to him. There is a huge error here, and Trump wants to present the Golan Heights to Netanyahu on a golden tray. In addition, the corruption of Netanyahu has been uncovered. Unfortunately, Netanyahu's election campaign is held by the U.S. And this union is threatening world peace. We are bringing this Golan Heights matter to the U.N. It is not possible for this to be accepted in the U.N. General Assembly." With this statement, President Erdoğan has the support of world public opinion.

The European Union, Russia and France have already made the proper and necessary statements regarding this matter. The EU demonstrated this by saying, "The European Union's position has not changed. The EU, in accordance with international law, does not accept the sovereignty of Israel over areas that Israel has been occupying since 1967, including the Golan Heights and does not see these lands to be a part of Israel." In this way the EU has shown its clear standing.

Russia stated that Trump's declaration regarding the Golan Heights is a clear breach of U.N. decisions.

The U.N. Security Council's permanent member France made a statement as follows: "The Golan Heights have been under occupation by Israel since 1967. France did not accept Israel's annexation of this area in 1981. Accepting the sovereignty of Israel over the occupied Golan Heights is against international law."

Germany, in a similar fashion, stated that the Golan Heights, which belongs to Syria, has been occupied by Israel and one-sided steps cannot be accepted. The country said that Israel's annexation of Golan is void in accordance with U.N. declarations.

However, none of these statements are enough. It is time to say "stop" to the U.S. in a language it can clearly understand.

The EU must learn its lesson from this latest development. If a strong common attitude is not shown against Trump and his ally Netanyahu, starting with action from the EU, all will suffer from this. Necessary steps must be taken before the U.S. and Israel turn the place into a bloodbath. The main problem is not Iran, as the U.S. claims. The main problem is today's Israeli government and the Trump administration that supports it. The EU must see this reality in light of these developments and must take a stand with Turkey, not against Turkey. The only way to stop Israel and the U.S. in the region is to have close cooperation with Turkey. Only in this way, together with other nations that have influence over the region like Russia, will it be possible to uphold the U.N. declarations and prevent them from being breached.