AK Party dominates the 15th election in Turkey

This Sunday, democracy prevailed again in Turkey. In a festival celebrating the democratic experience during the March 31 local elections, citizens once again showed their support for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with their votes. In the local elections that marked a high participation of 84 percent, the People's Alliance and the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) again became the alliance and party that received the highest amount of votes.

Because of this nobody should follow "false dreams."

Particularly in Europe, certain "Turkey opposition" groups, forgetting that these were not general elections but instead local elections, began making false announcements. Attempts to misguide European public opinion are in vain. Turkey is a country that is governed by a presidential system. On a local level, it is natural to have mayors from different political parties in democracies; however, local elections where mayors are elected have nothing to do with how Turkey is governed. Certain European enemies of Turkey are garnering false hopes of "early elections" due to the fact that cities like Ankara and Antalya are no longer AK Party run or in cities like Adana or Mersin with no Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) member mayors.

In fact, those capable of analyzing the election's results correctly will see that the results on March 31, 2019 and the results of the presidential elections held on June 24, 2018 are almost the same.

Remember, the AK Party has always come out on top in elections since Nov. 3, 2002 in general elections. To this day, it has won every election it has participated in. The People's Alliance formed by the MHP and the AK Party had a vote ratio of 52 percent in the June 24, 2018 elections.

On Sunday, the People's Alliance brought in 51.4 percent of the votes across Turkey. If the votes of voters outside the country, who were not participating in the local elections were to be added, the result would again be 52 percent. In short, support for the People's Alliance, the AK Party and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan did not change.

Across Turkey, the People's Alliance has put its seal on the elections by receiving the votes of 21,864,164 voters, earning the alliance 51.74 of the votes.

The Nation Alliance formed by the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Good Party (İP), the Democrat Party (DP) and the Felicity Party (SP) was only able to win over 37.64 percent of the voters. According to this result, the People's Alliance won by 52 percent. As the AK Party alone or as the People's Alliance, it has gained the office of mayor for a total of 778 municipalities, including 16 metropolises, 24 cities, 538 counties and 200 towns.

A total of 44.95 percent of the country's municipalities were won by the AK Party, 30.25 percent by the CHP, 7.39 percent by the İP, 6.80 percent by the MHP and 4.01 by the HDP. The remaining parties all won the remaining 6.60 percent.

The most important and precious result of these elections was the success of the AK Party and the People's Alliance in the cities across Turkey where there is a dense Kurdish population. Even the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which has acted as a puppet for the PKK terrorist organization, was unable to garner support from Kurdish voters. Kurds, who have suffered at the hand of PKK terror, elected AK Party candidates. The AK Party won the office of mayor in Ağrı, Muş, Şanlı Urfa, Adıyaman, Malatya and Şırnak with landslide victories.

In addition in many cities, the AK Party is the only political party that has won over 70 percent of the votes. The party marked significant victories in the following cities: Aksaray with 40.49 percent, Gümüşhane with 49.16 percent, Rize with 72.71 percent and in Kilis with 47.26 percent.

Those who were manipulating opinions in Europe despite these results actually have suffered a great defeat.

In Turkey, for the next four and a half years, there will be no other elections. On one hand, during this period the presidential system will be perfected. On the other hand, the People's Alliance and its leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government, who has proven that it does not only consist of the AK Party and MHP but has also won the support of the majority of the Kurds, will focus their efforts on Turkey's 2023 goals.

It would be best for those who did not receive the news they were expecting from Turkey in Europe to accept the election results and form their future policies accordingly.