The Turkish nation is tired of Europe's double standards

Last Sunday, statements from certain European politicians and articles by certain media outlets following a sad event that drowned all of Turkey in sadness once again showed the ugly double standards applied toward Turkey. The Turkish nation is tired of these double standards.

First, let's recall European politicians who were attacked in recent history:

On April 25, 1990, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) chancellor candidate Oscar Lafontaine was attacked and stabbed in the neck. He was severely wounded.

On Oct. 12, 1991, the current Bundestag president in Germany, Wolfgang Schauble was shot by a psychopath three times. Schauble was gravely wounded and is living the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

On May 13, 1999, at the Green Party general assembly, German Foreign Affairs Minister Joschka Fischer was attacked with a bag of paint thrown at him. Since then he has partial hearing problems.

On July 6, 2000, Green party Federal Member of Parliament Angelika Beer was attacked in Berlin with a knife and received many stab wounds.

On July 14, 2002, French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac was almost killed by far-right attackers during the National Salvation Day celebrations he had participated in.

On Sept. 10, 2003, Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Anna Lindh was murdered at a shopping mall with a knife.

In December 2003, an attempt to murder the EU Commission President Romano Prodi with a letter bomb was sent.

On Feb. 11, 2004, Hamburg's Justice Minister Robert Kusch was stabbed in the leg with a knife.

In October 2007, a 44-year-old Romanian of German descent attacked German President Horst Köhler.

On Nov. 12, 2007, Chancellor Angela Merkel and visiting French Prime Minister Nicolas Sarkozy were attacked at a school in Berlin, the attacker was screaming "down with the police state" in the chancellors face. A grave threat was averted.

On Aug. 14, 2013, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) President Bernd Lucke was attacked by masked attackers while he was talking and thrown onto the ground.

Finally, in Germany, AfD Member of Parliament Frank Magnitz was attacked by masked attackers and seriously wounded.

We can extend this list to many other European countries (especially Greece). We will not mention the cake thrown at former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl or the eggs thrown at the former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. Those could very well not have been cakes or eggs.

In short, despite all the precautions taken against attacks on politicians, they still happen in every part of the world. Because of this we never make allegations like "Germany, France or Belgium are unable to protect its politicians."

However, after statements made by certain Dutch, German and Belgian politicians regarding the event that happened on Sunday, we cannot stop ourselves from saying: "Enough, don't exploit this as well."

Last Sunday in Ankara, Republican People's Party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was attacked. When he attempted to participate in a funeral of a soldier murdered by the PKK terrorist organization, some people attacked him and one punched Kılıçdaroğlu during protests by people who did not want to see him at the funeral.

We were saddened as an entire nation. As the entirety of Turkey, we took a stand against this attack and as one voice stated that we oppose violence. All of us presented our "get well" wishes. Police and other security forces did their jobs. Those who perpetrated the attack and the others who participated in it were captured and they will face trial. Following this event, statements made by people like the European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur Kati Piri was, as it is always is, "extreme," "wrong" and "complete nonsense," unaware of the facts of the event.

The Turkish nation is really tired of such statements regarding Turkey. Turkish people who have lost countless victims to the PKK terrorist organization and many martyrs against this terrorist organization are rightfully expecting respect and honesty. At the funeral for martyrs where even the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "asks for permission from the families of martyrs to participate," people are very sensitive and emotional.

If they do not want to see the PKK-supporting Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and those politicians who collaborate with this party, their desire should be respected. This could be best understood by families who also have had loved ones become the victims of terror in Germany, Italy and Spain in the past. Some European politicians, while criticizing Turkey, should try to understand Turkey and the Turkish people.

They should leave the Turkish people, whom they left alone in the fight against terror, alone when these people are mourning their martyrs. It will be nice if they could at least do this. In Turkey, we are all against violence and terror. However, some in Europe - supporting the PKK, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organizations - are not very convincing!