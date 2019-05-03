EU should not remain silent in the face of US aggression

It seems the European Union and EU member states have abandoned EU values. The EU was proud to be the bastion of democracy across the whole world. I believe from now on the EU will be renowned to be the "supporter of coup makers." What happened to EU values? In the past, the EU was an exemplar for the world in its attitude against coups. They used to "curse" those who would overthrow the democratically elected leaders with military coups! Nowadays they are "applauding!" It would be good if only they were to remain applauding.

They are outright supporting those who would dare to bring troops to the street and thus endangering the civilian population's life and material security. What is happening in Venezuela is out in the open. Being against Nicolas Maduro; the president of Venezuela, of course, is not a matter that anyone can criticize. Nobody has to support Maduro's policies. However isn't it trampling on EU values to support a bloody coup attempt against the citizens that have elected Maduro and not to support his policies?

We are watching that the coup attempt by Juan Guaido in Venezuela who is seen to be a U.S. "puppet," together with a couple of soldiers and legionnaires whose salaries are paid by the U.S., is not supported by the country's citizenry. Since when is it "protecting democracy" to support mercenaries who are attempting to overthrow leaders that were democratically elected by a country's citizens?

If the U.S. has problems with Venezuela's Maduro, it has to patiently wait for the next election. Valuing democracy requires doing this. If Maduro was to lose the support of voters, he won't be elected again. This is how democracy works. The U.S. is trying every ugly method to create revolt among the Venezuelan citizens against their democratically elected leader. They are trying to tire the people out with economic pressure. With all kinds of blockades, they are preventing Venezuela from selling its petroleum. Embargoes are being placed on countries that are buying petrol from Venezuela. Venezuela is right now the prime country among the countries that are not dependent on the U.S. and the U.S. is utilizing economical oppression policies! Because of the United States, Latin American nations have suffered greatly to this day. And they are still suffering.

Unfortunately the EU, rather than standing against the U.S.' anti-democratic pressures, is standing beside them. However, U.S. intentions are out in the open. Only for their own economic interests are they pushing the world nearer to a new economic crisis. And the EU which was supposed to stand against this has already surrendered. How unfortunate. Against the U.S. and Israel's occupation plans over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, the EU is only at the position of attendance. The U.S., with an unjustified embargo policy that primarily harms EU member states and their economic interests, is trying to drown Iran. A lot of blood is being spilled in Libya, Sudan and Yemen with the support of the U.S. It is trying to gain dominance within the region by providing weapons to terrorist organizations in Syria. Against Saudi Arabia's violence toward its opposition, for the sake of the U.S. interests, it is not raising a voice. And what is the EU doing against all this?

It is supporting a dictator in Egypt who has murdered dozens of youth with executions and toppled a democratically elected president with a bloody coup! It is supporting those who are attempting to overthrow a democratically elected president with the support of the U.S. in Venezuela!

Wasn't the EU was supposed to support "democratic" elections? What happened and when did EU foreign policies become like this? EU leaders who are "saying everything" behind closed doors about President Trump, for some reason are silent to his face. EU values should not be trampled in this manner.