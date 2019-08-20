Terrorists must be extradited

The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), intending to remove the democratic government in Turkey, attempted a bloody coup on July 15, 2016. In this coup attempt, which played out in front of the entire world, 251 people died and 1,491 people were wounded.

The 8,000 FETÖ members that had infiltrated the Turkish Armed Forces used about 4,000 light weapons, 246 armored vehicles, 74 tanks, 37 helicopters, three ships and 35 planes, including warplanes, but did not succeed in their goal. Upon the call of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the citizens of the Republic of Turkey heroically defended democracy by forgoing their own lives. They averted the terrorist's coup attempt.

Unfortunately, the U.S. and European countries, the birthplaces of "de

mocracy," remained silent as this treacherous coup attempt played out. They didn't support the defense of democracy in Turkey. Some even waited for the FETÖ terrorist organization to win. Even after President Erdoğan and the Turkish people who defended democracy averted the coup, they did not stand in unity with Turkey. Months later they admitted to "making a mistake" and "were late," proving again that when it comes to "democracy" they are not sincere. And now what is being experienced is sad.

The terrorists that attempted to overthrow democracy in Turkey and murdered people are now easily hiding in the U.S. and European countries, which is scandalous. Some countries that are "proud" to be states of law, harbor the murderers or those who ordered the attacks. They have not returned these terrorists despite NATO member and EU candidate Turkey's demands. However, as a state of law Turkey has the right to judge these malefactors who murdered and wounded thousands of people.

If terrorists that performed terrorist acts and murdered people in the U.S. or Europe were protected in Turkey, these states would raise hell. They would demand the immediate return of the terrorists to the U.S. or European countries. Again a double standard.

Like FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, who has lived in the U.S. since 1999, many FETÖ members escaped the country before and after the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. These terrorists now live in 94 states. Turkey has asked for the return of these terrorists from Germany. It demanded the return of the leader, Fetullah Gülen, from the U.S. seven times. The return of 618 FETÖ members was demanded from 94 countries. From 54 countries, the temporary arrest of 154 FETÖ members was demanded. Unfortunately, starting with Turkey's NATO allies, these states did not return the terrorists.

To this day, only Romania has taken solid steps to meet Turkey's demands. Romania returned two FETÖ terrorists to Turkey. In addition, 23 countries returned 109 terrorists through deportation.

This is a scandal for humanity and the war on terror. States of law that hamper the trial process of FETÖ members are as dangerous as Daesh members and are making a great mistake. Classifying terrorists as "friends" or "foes" does not suit states of law. Saying, "These terrorists will be useful to us" by some states that classify terrorists as "good" or "bad" harms the war against terror.

States that neither return nor judge terrorists that have murdered innocent people will not be believable. Such a situation only emboldens terrorists and encourages them to perform new acts of terror.

Now, Turkey will again try for the return of FETÖ members. The Justice Ministry delegations will travel to countries to see their peers face-to-face and ask for the return of terrorists by showing the charges and evidence against them.

Our wish is for this attempt to be successful so the terrorists that have drowned Turkey in blood are held responsible, as well as for humanity itself. If murderers walk free, it is a threat to humanity. We hope that this calamitous situation will not continue.